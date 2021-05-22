Choreographer has all the right moves

The Choreographer gave trainer Geoffrey Harding (left) his first Group 1 win when claiming the TAB Regional Championships Hunter Final at Newcastle tonight.

Timing is everything in harness racing.

So fittingly a horse by the name of The Choreographer had all the right moves to win tonight’s $100,000 Group 1 TAB Regional Championships Hunter Final at Newcastle.

To keep a horse at the right assessment to enter the series (NR up to 70) is a skill in itself and one that Bobs Farm mentor Geoffrey Harding is now successful at.

Yet, even he admits it has been a learning curve to get to this point.

“They say good things come to those that wait and I was 12 months late after getting the trifecta in last year’s Consolation,” said Harding.

But patience has paid off for Harding after The Choreographer led for most of the way to give the 60-year-old trainer his first Group 1 win.

“This is right up there with the best moments I’ve had, I’ve never won a Group 1 before,” trainer Geoffrey Harding.

The Choreographer winning the TAB Regional Championships Hunter Final. Photo by Coffee Photography

Driven by Robert Morris, who has now earned the name the ‘King of Newcastle’, The Choreographer had to do plenty of work early to find the front after starting from gate five.

With the race delayed due to the wet weather, the conditions did not stop the five-year-old A Rocknroll Dance gelding from clocking the last half in quarters of 27.8 and 28 seconds to keep his rivals at bay.

The mile rate for the 2030m feature was 1:58.2.

“It’s good horses and good trainers supporting us that make us look good,” said Morris who won Newcastle’s only other Group 1 race, the Newcastle Mile, in February.

“We were able to get a good trip and he still has his ear plugs in.

“He’s got a lot more to give and the Harding family have done a great job with this horse to place him right.”

Morris won Tamworth’s Golden Guitar Final with The Choreographer last January and made a return from his Queensland campaign to drive the pacer tonight.

The Choreographer has now earned a ticket to next Saturday night’s $100,000 TAB Regional Championships Super Final at Menangle.

“It will all depend on the draw but he’ll love the 2300m,” said Harding.

“This is a fantastic race for the battlers to earn good prizemoney.”

Harding also won one of the TAB Regional Championships Hunter Regional Consolations tonight with Rocknlachlan who was driven by Chris Geary.

For the race replay click here.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink