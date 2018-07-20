Chris Alford smashes the all time record

Champion reinsman Chris Alford has produced the greatest season by an Australian driver, officially breaking new ground with win number 389 at Geelong tonight.

With a victory on $13-shot Dependlebury in the Flying Brick Original Cider Pace, Alford moved past Daryl Douglas' season record of 388 wins that had stood since the 2007-08 season.

“It’s a mark that may never be beaten," caller Dan Mielicki told Trots Vision in the wake of Alford's win. "400 is in danger, and that’s a record that will stand for a very, very long time.”

Alford entered today one shy of Douglas' record but won with his family's two-year-old trotting filly Sleepee at Stawell today and then made the 210km trek to Geelong to steer Dependlebury to an against-the-odds win.

The achievement attracted much praise from his peers and trots fans.

