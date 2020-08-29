Chris Lems reaches 2,000 career wins

Chris Lems won the 2,000th race of his career on Friday August 28, 2020 at MGM Northfield Park.

Harness racing driver Chris Lems made his 2,000th trip to the winner's circle after winning with Hot Shot Hill in Northfield Park's 15th race on Friday (August 28).

Lems was second-over and swooped three-wide in the backstretch, drawing away by 6¾-lengths at the wire. The 1:55 clocking was the 22nd career score for the seven year-old pacer, who returned $22.20 to win.

The 33-year-old Lems began driving in 2003. His 2,000 wins have helped him garner over $14.5 million in purse earnings.

Chris drove his first race in July, 2003 at the Canon Fair. It resulted in a third-place finish in a $2,000 conditioned race with Beyond Bold. Later that month he won his first race of his career at the Oskaloosa Fair, again aboard Beyond Bold, this time for an $850 purse in 2:12.

Lems primarily raced in New York for most of his career but moved his talents to Ohio in 2017.

Chris Lems feels fortunate to have had good stock to drive in his career and says that winning races is a team effort.

"There have been many people that have given me opportunities and I thank them all," offered Lems. "Many owners and trainers have given me opportunities and I appreciate it so much."

Hot Shot Hill Chris Lems 2000 victory

$3,087 Carryover Sparks $15,000 Pick 5 Guaranteed Total Pool Saturday at MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park has announced the addition of a $15,000 Pick-5 total pool guarantee for Saturday (August 29).

Beginning in race two, the $15,000 Pick-5 guaranteed total pool includes a carryover of $3,087.

This wager is being offered as part of the Strategic Wagering Program through the United States Trotting Association.

Northfield’s Pick-5, Pick-4s, Pick-3s and 20¢ Super High Five offer a reduced takeout rate of just 14%.

Saturday’s post time is 6PM.