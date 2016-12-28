Chris Lewis - Towards 5000

As at 24th December 2016, harness racing driver Chris Lewis had driven 4994 winners since he began driving in 1972 in South Australia.

His first winner in Perth was on 11th June 1976 and he and his family moved to Western Australia in 1979 when his career wins tally stood at 143.

His 4994 winners include at least one in each Australian State plus a double at a meeting in Moscow and a winner in the USA.

He was Australia’s leading driver in 1995 with 211 winners and has driven 100 winners in each of the past 23 seasons.

Follow the journey over the next few weeks as Chris heads towards 5000 winners.