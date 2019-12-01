Chris Page scores 5,000th career win

DAYTON, OH. - Always one with a flair for the dramatic, driver Chris Page captured his 5,000th career harness racing triumph on Saturday night (Nov. 30) at Hollywood Dayton Raceway with a 1:51.4 come-from-behind score over a sloppy track in the featured $17,500 Open Pace.

Behind by three lengths at the head of the lane, Page rallied 11-1 longshot Threeofthebest A to a nose advantage in the final stride over 4-5 favorite I'm A Big Deal (Brett Miller), who was seeking his second straight success from an assigned outside post position.

Three foes sped three-wide around the first turn, resulting in Fourboltmane (Mike Oosting) forcing Missile J (Jeremy Smith) and I'm A Big Deal to take a temporary seat as they tripped the initial timer in an eye-popping :25.3. When the field reached the :54 half, I'm A Big Deal was back out and moving from third with Page and Threeofthebest A in tow in the outer flow.

At the 1:22.2 three quarter station, I'm A Big Deal had cleared back to the front and was looking strong, while Page and his charge were left uncovered and losing ground around the final bend.



Page was joined in the stretch drive by Eddard Hanover (Josh Sutton) and the two of them gradually closed the open lengths gap as the wire loomed ahead. It wasn't until the photo finish picture was evaluated that it was decided Threeofthebest A had pulled the upset, giving Page his milestone victory.



On his last night of racing in 2019, Page had suffered through an uncharacteristic bad night and was winless through ten tries before delighting his fans with the feature race win in the eleventh.



Page, who turned 36 ten days ago and was married in late September, had planned a month-long honeymoon respite that will take he and wife Brianna to the Bahamas for a week, snow skiing in Traverse City, Michigan for a week, and then heading west to visit Yellowstone National Park.



"I've never taken a break," smiled a mud-covered Page following his memorable win, "so I'm looking forward to a little time off before returning for the Miami Valley Raceway meet in January."



Chris began driving in 2000 at the age of 17, going winless in nine starts and earning $489 in purses at Ohio county fairs. Following another five years of honing his skills, his career took off in 2006 when he scored 85 victories. He has won over 100 each of the last 13 years, including winning over 400 in each of the last seven seasons.



Page's 5000 victories have come from 29,041 starts in which he has accumulated over $41 million in purse earnings.

Although Page was able to overtake Brett Miller in the Open, not all was lost for Miller. Dayton's leading dash winner had already scored six wins on the night, and added a seventh and eighth win later. "Super Brett," a moniker bestowed on the purple and white clad reinsman by announcer Barry Vicroy, has a commanding lead in the local dash derby with 117 tallies through 59 race dates.