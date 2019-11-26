Chris Ryder talks about his success

Ace North American harness racing trainer, Chris Ryder made a fleeting visit to Christchurch in Carnival week to watch his latest All Stars investment, Oscar Bonavena, in the Dominion Handicap.

That didn’t quite work out so well but the partnership retains an impressive strike rate.

Chris Mark and Natalie had had success with Shez All Rock who won the NZ Oaks and Harness Jewels double in a brief campaign out of Rolleston in Chris’s ownership. She was lengths ahead of our fillies but not fully sound even at the time of purchase and did not stand training when shipped to the US but is in foal and if she leaves something with her own brilliance her stock will measure up in the US too.

Bettor’s Wish has been the Ryder star in the US this year, his biggest stake-wise since 1991 though only one in a long line of super stars tracing back to Sealed n Delivered in the late 90’s; Dan Patch (Horse of the Year) winner Put on a Show ($US1.8m at 2 and 3) and of course McArdle ($US2.4m). Plus many more to many to mention.

Chris was a little more reluctant than brothers Gavan and Peter entering the racing business finally doing so in a partnership deal with a friend in the US. In Christchurch in his earlier days he was a hairdresser at fashionable Beath’s Department store a famous institution in that era though he was brought up with horses and handled them both here and in the States.

“A lot of training success over there is doing the basics well and knowing how to do that”he says modestly

“Top trainers here like Mark and Natalie-they would make the grade over there too . “

He has shown quite remarkable ability selecting and training with young horses but in all his winners have earned over $US40m.

“We have about 25 horses in the barn and another 10 or 15 on hand so probably about 40 in all” said Chris underlying his enormous strike rate (0.341 UDR this year) from over 1500 winners.

Unlike most top colts in the US Bettor’s Wish is unlikely to be retired to stud for a very good reason.

“He only has one testicle “ said Chris who is a part-owner of the colt.

“I’ve tested him recently and he is capable of leaving 50 to 60 foals a year. That is good but is not enough for a commercial stud to consider him.

“I am going to retest him at another time because that test was at the end of the race season and I think he will score better in a different situation. But because of it we will almost certainly race on with him next year”

“We were just a little unlucky in a couple of the big ones but that’s racing”

Bettor’s Wish is by Bettor’s Delight from a Western Ideal mare Lifetime Star who is a three quarter sister to American Ideal and is a first foal. He cost less than $US25,000 as a yearling.

It is a very strong colt family though with Life Sign another colt standout. And his 4th dam, Three Diamonds, was a world champion two year old in her time.

“They were buying (first season sire) Captain Treacherous that year and that helped us from a price point of view” Chris said earlier this year

Sharing in Bettor’s Wish’s success has been regular driver Dexter Dunn whose success in the US owes much to the Ryder stable.

The Ryder family’s connection with the Dunn family goes back a long way. In fact Chris’s father Kevin, who trained in America for several years with his family becoming familiar with life in that country, bought as a yearling one of Robert Dunn’s best fillies, the NZ Oaks winner, Lady’s Rule back in the late 1970’s.

Chris, 62, will be bonding with the close knit Ryder family before returning to America on Tuesday.

How long before Oscar Bonavena follow him its not settled. Chris feels he needs more time here to prepare for the heat of all aged trotting features in the US But this great advertisement for harness racing expertise has plenty going on in is American stable in the meantime,

Kevin Ryder, an innovative thinker on racing, often said he regretted not going to the US earlier in life and having a chance to make the big time a a trainer there. Having a son who could do that is better than second best.



Courtesy of All Stars Racing Stables

http://www.allstarsracingstables.com/