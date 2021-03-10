Chris goes back to his grass roots

Pyramid Hill harness racing trainer Chris Cain took a while to get involved in the sport, despite fond childhood memories of growing up around the industry.

“I spent many nights in the press room at Moonee Valley in the 1980s and 90s when dad was at work covering the trots,” he said.

“After finding a little isolated area under the stairs, I would slip into there and usually go to sleep while I was waiting for dad.”

His dad, Bob Cain was regarded as one of the sport’s most prolific writers for over 40 years during a career involving newspapers, journals, radio and television. He lost a long battle with cancer in 2005.

“I grew up to the sounds of the late Bill Collins, a brilliant racecaller. Dad was also involved in thoroughbred racing through his job,” Chris said.

“Then when the big Kilmore trots meetings were on, there would always be a great congregation at our place. I remember the Normans and the Dunlops, and a lot of others there over the years.

“And Sue and Stephen Dove who were very well-known in harness racing were living over our back fence.”

Bob was a brilliant journalist, legendary author and a champion bloke. He won many awards at State and national level and was also regarded as an astute historian.

Chris said his dad had also dabbled in horse ownership over the years.

“I remember one he owned was Lion Dancer, who was trained by Ted Demmler. At the time he was the highest paid yearling of his sale,” Chris said.

“The last one he had before he passed away was Heez Running Holme. It had a couple of wins in Melbourne and Warragul. Anthony Crossland prepared that one.”

Chris played football growing up at Kilmore but injuries kept him out of a couple of grand finals.

“I was pretty dirty, but it wasn’t all bad. After I watched the final in 2001, I jumped in the car and drove to Melbourne so I could back Northerly, trained by Fred Kersley, who beat Sunline in the Cox Plate,” he said.

“It was an 8/1 chance, and I did very nicely!”

Chris transferred to Pyramid Hill in 2004 to play football close to where his mother grew up at Mologa and he met and married Rachel, a local teacher.

The couple took up harness racing as a hobby, establishing a 60-acre property with a 940m track on the edge of town.

“I got my trainer’s licence in 2009, but it wasn’t until two years later that I had my first starter,” Chris said.

“We had one horse to start off with, but it got old without doing much! Then we put horses aside when we started a family. We now have Fletcher, 10, and Harry, 7.”

Up until recently, Chris was still looking for that elusive breakthrough victory, having had a little over 50 starts for five placings.

But eight-year-old gelding Travelnpastyou ( Blissfull Hall -Safe Adieu (Safely Kept) landed the overdue win at Echuca recently, when he worked home strongly.

“It was pretty exciting I can tell you! Rachel and the kids were on track so it was really special. Our driver Jayden Brewin was confident, and it all worked out pretty much as he predicted,” Chris said.

Watch the race replay click here!

Travelnpastyou continued his good form at Birchip at the weekend when runner-up to Dot The Eye (Michael Bellman) in the Sharp’s Bakery Mallee Bull Pacing Cup.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura