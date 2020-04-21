Chris keeping his distance

Hot to trot. Chris Alford – 202 winners so far this season

Premier Victorian reinsman Chris Alford has put a more than adequate social distance between himself and his compatriots in this year's national harness racing drivers' premiership.

Alford, based at Bolinda on the outskirts of Melbourne, is sitting on an incredible 202 winners. He got past the double century mark with two winners, Storm Cloud ( Majestic Son -Cloud Chaser ( Wind Cries Maori ) and Sicario ( Somebeachsomewhere -Bettor Than You ( Bettors Delight ), at Kilmore last Thursday.

He then followed up two days later for trainer John Yeomans with a Cranbourne win aboard 3yo filly Theultimate ( Art Major -Salix ( By Xample ).

Under the regional zone racing introduced this month by HRV, Alford is restricted to the East division which includes just Cranbourne and Kilmore.

The brilliant reinsman, who became the first in the sport in Australia to notch up 7000 victories when successful with No City Chick at Bendigo last August, recently posted that he was missing catching up with his fellow drivers and trainers.

"Until we meet again, race safe and hard. And importantly be thankful that we can," he added.

Alford holds a 30-win buffer over fellow Victorian Greg Sugars, who has jumped to 172 wins, aided by a haul of five winners at Melton last weekend.

Ballarat rising star James Herbertson has topped the 100 mark for the second consecutive season. "Herbie", based at Lexton near Ballarat, is tied to the west zone which allows him to compete only at Stawell and Terang.

The talented youngster guided four-year-old gelding Travel Bug ( Dream Vacation -Tricia Powell ( Sundon ) to an impressive win in the Wheelie Waste Trotters Handicap at Terang last Friday for trainer Jason McNaulty.

"He's a little gem of a horse. I've driven him a few times and I reckon I won on him at his first start as a three-year-old. It was nice to get the win for Jason," Herbertson said.

"There was no big celebration with the 100th winner I got a chicken schnitzel on the way home and dad went for a hamburger!" he said.

That’s 100 up for James Herbertson, with square-gaiter Travel Bug and trainer Jason McNaulty

Herbertson said while the zone racing had reduced his weekly driving engagements from around 25 back to four and five, he was thankful racing was still going.

"That's the pros and cons with it. We've got our own team ticking along nicely and dad is enjoying a real purple patch. But then we are finding time to do a few more jobs at home on the farm, like fencing and catching up with jobs for the 5000 sheep we've got."

Other Victorians enjoying a successful season include Kate Gath with 89; Michael "Bomber" Bellman on 72 and Jason Lee, 67.

Queensland sensation Nathan Dawson is again hot property this season with 126 wins. While he's third on the national title, he again has the McMullen siblings breathing down his neck on the State premiership - Peter with 113 and Narissa on 101 wins.

Paul Diebert is also looming, being on 98, while Grant Dixon has 86 and Adam Sanderson next with 71.

Narissa recently reached a significant career driving milestone when she got up with Midnight Man ( Village Jolt -Darkest Hour ( Exotic Earl ). It was her 900th victory.

Over in the west, the "Voak Train", Chris Voak, and Ryan Warwick are locked in an enthralling battle. Only one win separates the tough competitors with Warwick holding sway on 124. Gary Hall Jnr is back on 107, Chris Lewis has 89, Aiden de Campo 70 and Michael Grantham 69.

Poised to crack the ton are NSW pair Luke McCarthy, of Cobbitty, and Amanda Turnbull, of Bathurst, both sitting on 99 wins. Turnbull made a big charge late last week with four winners on her home track.

Rob Morris, enjoying another great season, is on 96 with Todd McCarthy on 86.

Stuck on 98 winners is gifted reinswoman Kima Frenning, who has been sidelined since a terrible fall at Melton about a month ago. The former backpacker, who got into the sport via Monte racing, suffered concussion and hand fractures.

Frenning is expected to have a cast removed within a fortnight and will then start rehabilitation. She is hoping to be back driving in four or five weeks.

In South Australia, once again brother and sister Wayne and Dani Hill are going "toe to toe". Dani is holding the narrowest of margins being on 93, just one ahead of Wayne.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura