Christchurch session delayed one week

With the recent government announcement and COVID-19 Alert Levels in Auckland resulting in restricted travel, New Zealand Bloodstock has made the announcement to delay the Christchurch session of the 2021 National Yearling Sale exactly one week.

Selling will now take place from Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 February, with the yearlings selling in the same order and time as catalogued.

The later time will also give Northern buyers, trainers and agents the opportunity to physically attend the sale.

Arrangements are being made to house the yearlings in Christchurch for an additional week before selling can commence.

For more information and updates keep an eye on nzbstandardbred.co.nz or call NZB Operations Manager and Director James Jennings on +64 27 223 3333.