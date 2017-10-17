Day At The Track

Christen Me's 35th career win at Harrington

03:08 PM 17 Oct 2017 NZDT
HARRINGTON, Del. - Richard Polluci's Christen Me ($3.80, Ross Wolfenden) was a 1:51.1 harness racing winner Monday in the $15,000 Open Pace at Harrington Raceway.

The 9-year-old Christian Cullen gelding was a decisive wire-to-wire victor over Soto and Major Uptrend. It was the third win of the season and second over the same surface for trainer Jim King Jr. It was Christen Me's 35th career win in his career, where he's won more than $2 million.

Despite a fourth place finish Monday, Legacy Racing and Reginald Hazzard's Papa Ray was presented with the United States Harness Writers Association's Delaware Valley Chapter Horse of the Meet award. The venerable 8-year-old Village Jolt stallion had seven wins at the meet and banked nearly $60,000 in $18 starts for trainer Wayne Givens. Papa Ray has earned nearly $600,000 in his career.

Art Stafford Jr. and Victor Kirby had a driving triple. Montrell Teague and Tony Morgan each had a pair of driving wins. With three nights of racing remaining, Kirby has a one win lead over Allan Davis in the driver standings. Kirby is also one win shy of 4,000 in his career.

Christen Me

Matthew Sparacino

