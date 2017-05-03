Day At The Track

Christen Me makes North American debut

10:27 AM 03 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Christen Me
Christen Me
Cran Dalgety photo
Eleven time Australian group one winner Christen Me made his stateside harness racing debut a winning one Tuesday morning in a qualifier at Harrah's Philadelphia.
 
Driver Tim Tetrick came away third, patiently drafting until just past the half. The 2015 New Zealand horse of the year brushed on the backside, and was able to secure the victory in a qualifying time of 1:53.4.
 
"Chris is staked heavily but we need to get his lines and get him in an overnight for starters", said Trainer Jim King Jr. "He's not only fast but hes highly intelligent. Glad to have this qualifying monkey off our backs and of course he qualified with lasix," King continued. "We are thrilled with him and Nike (Franco) too..Hoping we can get in gear now and get owner Rich Pollucci some money back."
 
In 68 starts down under, Christen Me won 32 times, was second on 21 occasions and won nearly $2.5 million.
 
Michael Bozich
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yonkers prices pulverizing the tote board
03-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Sophomores battle in Ohio Sires Stakes
03-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Shocking upset in $30,000 Championship
03-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Purrfect Bags prevails
03-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Pocono week in review, April 29-May 5, 2017
03-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Christen Me makes North American debut
03-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
A night of firsts for Richard Gayton
03-May-2017 09:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News