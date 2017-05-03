Christen Me makes North American debut

Christen Me made his stateside harness racing debut a winning one Harrah's Philadelphia . Eleven time Australian group one winnermade his stateside harness racing debut a winning one Tuesday morning in a qualifier at

Tim Tetrick came away third, patiently drafting until just past the half. The Drivercame away third, patiently drafting until just past the half. The 2015 New Zealand horse of the year brushed on the backside, and was able to secure the victory in a qualifying time of 1:53.4.

"Chris is staked heavily but we need to get his lines and get him in an overnight for starters", said Trainer Jim King Jr. "He's not only fast but hes highly intelligent. Glad to have this qualifying monkey off our backs and of course he qualified with lasix," King continued. "We are thrilled with him and Nike (Franco) too..Hoping we can get in gear now and get owner Rich Pollucci some money back."