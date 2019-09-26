Day At The Track

Cinderella Amish buggy horse wins again

02:52 PM 26 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Cooper, harness racing
Cooper with trainer Firman Troyer
Photo courtesy Firman Troyer

Even a month’s worth of cobwebs couldn’t keep Cooper, the Cinderella Amish buggy horse, out of the winner’s circle at Northfield Park last night.

Undefeated this year in his harness racing comeback season, but out of action since Aug. 21, the 6-year-old gelding  went wire-to-wire to prevail by a neck for driver Kurt Sugg. He was timed a mile in 1:57 2/5 and paid $2.40 for a $2 wager as the heavily-bet 1-5 favorite.

The victory was Cooper’s eighth in a row. He earned $4,000 for his efforts, boosting his bankroll for 2019 to $28,700.

Cooper, a trotter, failed to win in six starts as a two-year-old in 2015 and left the racetrack to be a personal horse for an Amish family in Sugarcreek, Oh. Earlier this year, when then owner Homer Stutzman realized the Cooper was traveling down the roads of Tuscarawas County at a hectic clip, he turned him over to a friend, harness trainer Firman Troyer.

The conversion from pulling a buggy to pulling a sulky has resulted in a run of victories, all at Northfield, stretching from early June until late September.   

Reprinted with permission from the Cleveland Plains Dealer by Bob Roberts

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Cinderella Amish buggy horse wins again
26-Sep-2019 14:09 PM NZST
$90,299 Keystone Classic at the Meadows
26-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Big day for Drew Monti
26-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Classic Gent posts 50th career win
26-Sep-2019 09:09 AM NZST
Gingras hopes for double in Dayton derbies
26-Sep-2019 06:09 AM NZST
Favorites prevail at Harrington
26-Sep-2019 05:09 AM NZST
Frosh Fillies Fight Friday in Bluegrass
26-Sep-2019 05:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News