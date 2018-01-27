Circle The Page repeats in Blizzard

TORONTO, January 25, 2018 - Round two of the harness racing Blizzard Series took place Thursday evening at Woodbine Racetrack and last week's round one winners put on a great display in one of two $17,000 divisions.

Circle The Page was able to edge fellow first-leg winner Franschoek by a neck in a career-best 1:52.4.

Driven by Jonathan Drury, Circle The Page got away fourth in a field of seven and would eventually angle out at the half to come first up on the far turn. Franschoek shot to the lead and hung up fractions of :27, :56.1 and 1:24.3 to lead by a length turning for home.

In the stretch, the two first-leg winners dueled right to the wire with Circle The Page ultimately coming out on top. Big Chute finished third, while Promise Blue Chip grabbed fourth.

A four-year-old daughter of Real Artist , Circle The Page is now two for two at Woodbine and will have an opportunity for a series sweep. She is now three for three in 2018 and seven for 26 lifetime for earnings of $62,394.

Circle The Page is currently racing for trainer Victor Puddy and is owned by regular trainer John Sullivan and Michael Marocco. She paid $3.90 to win.

Circle The Page

The evening's first division saw Bettim Jackie score a three-length victory in 1:53.2.

Driven by Louis Philippe Roy, Bettim Jackie got away fifth and was moved at the half to follow the cover of Glancewithme heading into the far turn. Glancewithme cleared to the lead at three-quarters in 1:24.4 to lead into the lane.

In the stretch, Bettim Jackie surged by Glancewithme in the final-eighth of the mile to score a decisive victory. Glancewithme held on for second, while Village Jamie grabbed third and The Time To Win fourth.

Trained by Richard Moreau, Bettim Jackie finished fourth in last week's first-leg, but was placed eighth for interference. The three-year-old daughter of Andreoli Hanover is now one for three this year and five for 14 overall.

Bettim Jackie has banked $12,500 this season to bring her career earnings to $24,046 for owners Jeff Lilley, Blair MacLauchlan and Danny Purcell. She paid $9.70 to win.

Bettim Jackie

Sophomore and four-year-old pacing fillies and mares, who were non-winners of two races or $30,000 lifetime, were eligible for nomination to the Blizzard Series.

The Blizzard Series final is scheduled to take place next Friday (February 2). The top-ten earners from the preliminary legs to enter will compete in the $39,400 series finale.

Live racing continues Friday night at Woodbine Racetrack. A trio of Snowshoe Series second-leg divisions will highlight the 11-race program. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie