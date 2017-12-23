Groupe Tests at Vincennes

December 22, 2017 - Today, Clara du Pontseuil (5f Mich Phili -Osaka d’Occagnes) at 50/1 with P-Y Verva in the irons took the Gr. III harness racing monte Prix Sans Dire Oui (purse €105,000, 2850 meters, 10 starters) this day at Paris-Vincennes. The 1.13.7kr timed winner is trained by Guillaume Moinon for owner J.J. Thomas and recorded her sixth career win, this after twelve straight losses. 4/1 Chablis d’Herfraie (5m Giant Cat -Osmuise d’Herifraie) took second for David Thomain with 23/1 Catalogne (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee ) home third.

The Q+ Prix d’Amboise (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 18 European starters) went to 1.13.8kr timed and 1.8/1 odds Babylone Seven (6f Oiseau de Feux -Nyola) handled by trainer/owner/breeder J-M Bazire. 11/1 Easytowin (6f Offshore Dream -Victory My Way) took second for Bjorn Goop, trainer Dion P. Tesselaar and Carpe Diem Stable (Holland).7/1 Bova Bova Jiel (6f Rombaldi -Houba Houba Jiel) was third for Franck Ouvrie, trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck. 65/1 Agora du Goutier and 9/1 Baraka de Bougy completed the top five.

The Prix Emmanuel Margouty (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) went to 53/1 File Gin (2m Repeat Love -Toscara Pellois) timed in 1.14.5kr for driver Guillermo Roig-Balaguer, also trainer, and breeder/owner is Philippe Levy. 20/1 Fifty Kalouma (2m Ready Cash -Sadaya de Cerisy) was second for trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin and breeder.owner Philippe Boff. 21/1 Fast des Brousses (2m Ganymede -Malda des Brousses) rallied for third for Franck Nivard, owner/breeder Mme. Virginie Dubois, and trainer Philippe Billard. The 7/10 favorite Follow You was a miscue dq.

This weekend at Paris-Vincennes is highlighted by top level groupe events, two of which will lead to Prix d’Amerique invitations. The lineups of these events are shown below.

Prix Tenor de Baune (Gr. II, five year olds, purse €120,000, winner gets an Amerique tik))

Thomas H. Hicks