Class is key on Meadowlands Card

East Rutherford, NJ - Vegas Vacation has certainly been around during his harness racing career, he's just never been to The Meadowlands . Now seven years of age, the 2013 Little Brown Jug winner and runner up to Captaintreacherous in that memorable 2013 edition of the Tattersalls Pace has to this point never set foot on the Meadowlands mile.

In the midst of yet another comeback from injury, "Vegas" makes his Big M debut for trainer Andrew Harris in Saturday night's featured 11th race a conditioned pace for a purse of $16,000.

It's interesting to note that after having lost his entire four-year-old season to injury then making just a handful of starts at five before another 16 month absence, Vegas' most recent win was in the 2013 Matron final at Dover Downs, the last stop in his successful sophomore campaign. Despite all the missed time, his lifetime bankroll is well over $1 million on the strength of 11 wins in only 40 career starts.

Vegas Vacation's ownership reads West Winds Stable and Anthony Beaton who have stuck it out for the entire roller coaster ride and he's been with Harris since trainer Casie Coleman went south for the winter. Jimmy Marohn, Jr picks up the drive this week.

Among the six foes that he'll face on Saturday is another old class master in $1.8 million winner Bettor's Edge. This eight-year-old veteran is making his second start for new owners Robert Sanatagata and trainer Jennifer Lappe after several successful campaigns for the Burke barn. Bettor's Edge has also battled and beaten the best over the course of his distinguished career with his biggest payday the 2015 $400,000 TVG Championship Final. Brett Miller will drive.

These two warriors must contend with streaking import Elrama N and emerging force Parnu Hanover to find the winner's circle on Saturday.

Off the track, Saturday's Big Deal is the special Pink buffet wine pairing dinner with former NBA star Larry Johnson. It promises to be an evening to remember.

Post time is 7:15 p.m.