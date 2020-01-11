A revitalized Kima Frenning was wearing a bigger smile than usual after winning the feature event at this week's Swan Hill harness racing meeting, the Kiel Tiling 2020 Blue Pearl Classic.

The champion reinswoman has just returned to Australia after a two-week holiday back home in Sweden and said she was thrilled to win the female-drivers' race.

"I've driven in this race once previously and I haven't happy memories because I got suspended for three weeks for an unacceptable drive," Frenning said

"So, I suppose I could look at this result as a little bit of sweet revenge!" she laughed.

Frenning combined with all-conquering Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart to win with three-year-old filly Shesskylah (Alta Christiano-Yeronga Songbird (Classic Garry).

The annual Blue Pearl Classic was being held for the fourth time by the Swan Hill club, and aims to highlight the contributions of reinswomen in the sport. The $9000 race also carries a $1000 blue pearl necklace for the successful driver and an inscribed rug for the winning owner.

Ellen Tormey on Ajay Breezy Rose was the pilot after beginning fast off the gate. Frenning landed one-one into the first turn, then got shuffled back one spot when Bec Bartley worked Rockon Locksley around to the death-seat.

Travelling down the back for the final time, Frenning made her move on Shesskylah and rounded them up quickly to get outside the leader in the blink of an eye.

She slipped into overdrive up the straight-the last half being run in a sizzling 55 secs flat. The classy filly has now had four starts for four impressive wins for Stewart.



Blue Pearl race drivers: Stacey Towers, Ellen Tormey, Kerryn Manning, Tina Ridis, Jackie Barker, sponsor Tony Kiel, Kima Frenning, Katrina Cain and Rebecca Bartley (Photograph: Brook Shaune-Bould)

The win was the first leg of a winning treble for the Frenning-Stewart combination at Swan Hill. The others were Like A Wildfire (Big Jim-I'm Against The Wind (D M Dillinger) and Minuscule (Bettors Delight-Our Petite Soeur (Grinfromeartoear).

"It's always a pleasure to drive for Emma. Her horses are so well prepared, and they really make you look good-it's a bit hard to muck up on them," she said.

"I just point them in the right direction, and they do the rest!"

Frenning said she had regained her keenness after a short holiday.

"I was getting a little tired and needed a good break. I didn't even wander down to the horse stables or do anything like that while I was home," she said.

"I just relaxed and probably ate too much. But I caught up with family and friends and it was special to see my grandmother because she's 93 and my last visit home was in mid-2018."

Frenning said she was excited to get the three wins at Swan Hill after "not doing much good" at her return to driving a few days earlier at Cobram Cup day.

The gifted horsewoman has driven over 60 winners for the season-10 of these being at city meetings. She has recently lost her junior concession claim, but is hoping to still get the support of owners and trainers.

"I just love it, and I'll make sure I am doing my best with the opportunities I get," she said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura