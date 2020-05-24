Classic winner by He's Watching

When the three-year-old filly Blockjorg divebombed her rivals in the Group 2 harness racing $50,000 Diamond Classic at Gloucester Park on Friday night (May 22) she credited her sire He’s Watching with his first Group winner from his first crop, now just three-year-olds, in Australia.

Blockjorg, who finished an unlucky second in the Diamond Classic as a two-year-old, has shown up as a very smart filly winning the fastest heat 10 days earlier, and it was a strong field she beat at Gloucester Park.

She has now won five races with eight placings from 24 starts for $78,621 in stakes.

To watch the video replay click on this link

Blockjorg, who was bred and is raced by the Clarina Racing Syndicate, is the third foal of Toobee Three, a lightly raced daughter of the No Nukes sire Legacy Of Power .

He’s Watching 1:46.8 ($1.1 million), a world champion two-year-old and Meadowlands Pace winner, has left 13 individual three-year-old winners from his first crop this season. Besides Blockjorg, he is also the sire of the George Croxford Tribute winner Private Eye (1:54.6), the Melton winner Born To Be Watched (1:54.6), Raksjameson NZ, who is unbeaten in WA, and the Menangle winner Experia (1:54.4).

From his second Australian crop He’s Watching is the sire of the brilliant youngster Watchmedazzle, who has won twice at Shepparton, as well as several metropolitan placegetters.

In North America, He’s Watching was one of the leading two-year-old sires in last year’s rich Ontario Sires Stake program, siring the quinella pair Tattoo Artist and Examiner Hanover in the $225,000 OSS Super Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park. This was also the first and oldest crop by He's Watching in Canada.

He’s Watching is now standing at the Tipperary Equine stud, Young, of one of NSW’s leading studmasters Luke Primmer.

Now is your chance to buy a He's Watching weanling at the NZB Standardbred All Age Sale currently running and ending in three days at the gavelhouse.com Auction. There are eight weanlings for sale and here they are;

Lot 15 - He's Watching / Millview Sarah

Lot 41 - He's Watching / Samantha Chloe

Lot 55 - He's Watching / Tempest Bromac

Lot 76 - He's Watching / Alta Michaela

Lot 92 - He's Watching / Chevelle Star

Lot 100 - He's Watching / Darkofthemoon

Lot 116 - He's Watching / Georgia's Belle

Lot 120 - He's Watching / Hip Pocket

Peter Wharton