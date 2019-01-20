Classy 3yo back in action

Classic winning juvenile Regulus is back in action.

The winner of the Gr.1 $100,450 Garrards Redcliffe Yearling Sale Series Final back in June returns to action next Tuesday at Newcastle.

And a busy season beckons.

Prepared by Rickie Alchin for owner Alf La Spina, the Christian Cullen – Sheez Not Perfect gelding has not raced since finishing fifth behind star New Zealand filly Our Princess Tiffany at TABCORP Park, Menangle on August 7.

At his previous start, he was beaten as favourite in the Gr.1 $100,450 QBRED Triad Final at Albion Park when second behind First String on July 21.

“He’s ready to go; I’m more than happy with the way he’s come up this campaign, he did extremely well during his time off and developed in many areas and we’re looking forward to a big season ahead.” Alchin said.

Regulus will start from the inside gate in his return on Tuesday night at Newcastle, the TAB.COM.AU 3yo Pace over the 1609m.

Key rivals include The Ethletic, Leonidas and Neds Beach.

“The draw gives us a great chance and he’ll prove hard to beat, he’s raced at this track previously so there won’t be any issues I that regard.

“I had him nominated for tonight’s meeting but the race didn’t go ahead but we’ve found a nice start point on Tuesday.

“We’ll look at a number of features this season including the QBRED features and maybe a return trip to Redcliffe for the Yearling Sales Series race.”

Regulus won 5 of his 11 starts during his rookie term and banked just shy of $100,000.