Clean sweep for All Stars Stable in Group races

The NZ Oaks was won easily in the end but it might well have been won at the beginning.

Natalie, in superb form with three Group wins from three drives, thought so when she was able to swing in from three wide and get in front of Belle of Montana.

But her decision to improve in the middle stages to take the front while the sectionals were a little relaxed was the key to an easy win.

“She felt good and I though I will be off and make the ones most likely work to beat her. She never really felt like she would be beaten in the run home. A great filly and she was on her game tonight”

The win heightened the 3yo Filly of the Year award contest which Belle of Montana looked to have a lead after the Nevele R last week. Now it is likely to come down to the Harness Jewels in two weeks.

Princess Tiffany ran close 3.08 for the 2600m breaking by close to a second the record set by Spanish Armada two years ago. She continued a great run for owners Phil and Margaret Creighton and Braeden and Caroline Whitelock who separately set new records on the night.

One aspect of that was that the Whitelocks Kayla Marie completed a “double second” chasing Belle of Montana home in the Nevele R Final and Princess Tiffany in the NZ Oaks.

Bubbled Up again looked a little off her peak finishing midfield after having enjoyed a nice run

The Oaks win by Princess Tiffany

“It seems surreal -but its actually real” -that sum up by Mike Woodlock co-owner of One Change with Trevor Casey and All Stars, seemed to sum up the remarkable rise of the two year old with his five for five win in the $170,000 Sires Stakes Final at Addington.

As for Trevor tears came to his eyes as he remembered his long time partner, the late Neil Pilcher, an original owner of the youngster after he was passed in as a yearling for $20,000

Bought post sale by the stable for $30,000, Neil’s share was taken up by All Stars on his death and Mike, a retired teacher at St Andrews College who helps out at All Stars, was offered a share. He had previously raced a horse successfully with “Pilch”.

As chief admirer and handler Ashleigh said “the dream continues” after One Change, looking headed by Flying Even Bettor close to the post kicked back to win.

Natalie had given him the run of the race but said afterward it went “nothing like I expected”

“I didn’t know how much gate speed he had because he hasn’t be used out of the gate previously. But he had it and we got the break.

I wasn’t sure we’d won. Flying Even Bettor, which went a terrific race came back at us and I wasn’t confident at all”

One Change has now won over $200,000 not a bad return on his yearling price.

He now heads to the Jewels and possibly the Breeders Crown in August if all goes well in the interim.

“He’s done nothing wrong and shown he has the early speed as well” Mark said

“Smooth Deal was disappointing and he will come out of the Jewels on that run. He is going backwards when he should be going forward”

His recovery rate raised questions as well, Natalie said later.

But Amazing Dream compensated Bill and Jean Feiss handsomely with an impressive win in the rich PGG Wrightson Sales Final.

Natalie wasn’t afraid to use her ability to get handy and then lead and she held on gamely to win well.

“She’s a good filly and she is improving. She has always been game but she has a bit of speed too which I used tonight. That was a top effort from her really”

Meanwhile even Mark was somewhat taken aback with the ease of Winterfell’s win the FFA Trot which guaranteed him a start in the Jewels.

“Really he won that easily and while I expected a top run I didn’t think it would be that easy” Mark said of the big trotter who has hit peak at the right time.