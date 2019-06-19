Clean sweep for team Tonkin-Stewart

Kima Frenning started the ball rolling with an impressive win with Pandering (Courage Under Fire)

It was cold and chilly last night at Lord's Raceway, Bendigo, but the form of the most feared harness racing partnership in the land, Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin, was nothing short of incandescent.

The meeting marked the start to the Vicbred Super Series for 2019 and the Ballarat-based pair showed utter domination, going home with a clean sweep. They won all seven of the two-year-old heats and finished with nine out of nine runners qualifying for the semis.

The seven-wins tally fell one short of Stewart's best ever "night at the office", when in June last year at a metropolitan Melton meeting, she trained eight winners on the night - as well as six runner-ups and two third placings.

Stewart and her long-time partner Clayton Tonkin last week passed the 200 mark for winners this season and make no secret they have a hard work ethic.

Their incredible success is no doubt due in large part to the consistent workload poured into the huge team, the pair paying tribute to the dedication and commitment of their staff to ensure each horse is trained in the cart daily.

Clayton's father Peter is an astute horseman, well known for his ability to pull off a good old-fashioned plunge, and a great trainer in his day with an incredible strike rate.

At Bendigo, rising star Kima Frenning started the ball rolling in the opening event with an impressive win with Pandering ( Courage Under Fire -Pandalay Bay ( Artsplace ) in the first heat for the boys.

Leading New South Wales reinswoman Amanda Turnbull, again accumulating a host of frequent flyer points as she criss-crosses the country to compete, stole the limelight in the next two events.

Turnbull scored a convincing win with Amelia Rose ( Art Major -Bennies Daughter ( Falcon Seelster ) in the first of the fillies heats but was forced to earn her driving fee in the next.

Piloting Treasure ( Art Major -O Narutac Bella ( Western Ideal ), Turnbull was on the receiving end of some early interference, broke at the start and settled last. After getting balanced up, she slipped around three wide to sit outside the leader Realnspectacular (Blake Jones) approaching the bell lap.

The two fancied runners raced head-and-head over the last 450 metres with Treasure, going for a hat-trick, doing best over the concluding stages.

Crack freelance reinsman Greg Sugars was given an armchair ride on Mirragon ( Art Major -The Waratah ( Mach Three ) in the colts and geldings second heat. After summing up the situation in a flash, Sugars took off three wide early to sit parked.

The heavily backed son of Art Major , an eye-catching type, did all the work and then strode away when Sugars gave him an inch of rein. The final two splits were identical in 27.8 apiece. Most impressive!

Champion Melbourne reinsman Chris Alford, who had been cooling his heels watching the action unfold from the sidelines, made the most of his available chances with consecutive wins in races six and seven.

He piloted $2.50 favorite Jemstone ( Bettors Delight -Hawaiian Hottie ( American Ideal ) for Stewart and Tonkin in the third heat for the fillies, and then got the chocolates nicely in the boys' third heat with Beale Street ( Art Major -Shezacullen ( Christian Cullen ).

In the fourth and final heat for the fillies, punters put their faith in Kima Frenning aboard another Stewart-Tonkin runner in Artemede, sent out at $1.70 favorite.

Frenning did her best with a cushy lead time, and then a slow speed early but the tempo picked up when Greg Sugars allowed stablemate Maajida to stride up outside.

It was Sugars who got the chocolates, Maajida ( Somebeachsomewhere -Arterial Way ( Art Major ) too strong, running to the line to score by a neck. Final Peace (David Murphy), who was behind the leader all the way, tried valiantly to upset the party with a fast-finishing burst along the sprint lane, ahead of Artemede hanging on for third.

The VicBred Super Series mission marked the end of an incredible 10 days for the team, winning no fewer than 17 races, including the $100,000 Allwood 2YO at Globe Derby Park (with Pandering), and the $25,000 NSW Breeders Crown semi final at Menangle (with Be Happy Mach).

