Q+ at Vincennes; Final 14 for Prix de Paris

February 22, 2018 - 7/10 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouregon de Celland -Red Bell) scored in Thursday’s Quinte+ Prix du Cantel (purse €90,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters) with trainer J M Bazire up for Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule. Race time was 1.14.5kr off modest fractions. 13/1 Danne Edel (8g Coktail Jet -Osprey Boko) and driver Matthieu Abrivard was second, for trainer Bjorn Goop and owner Stall Edelstoff AB. Third to the line was 6.3/1 Tinamo Jet (6m Naglo -Lituania Jet) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Franck Leblanc. 9/1 Panoramic (8g Scarlet Knight ) and 89/1 Final Oak (8m Make It Happen ) completed the top five.

Thursday was the second Winter Meet contest for coldbloods, this the Prix des Pays Nordiques “Jarvsofaks Trophee” (purse €20,000, 2100 meters autostart) with the 1.24.7kr timed verdict going to 3.2/1 Josveis (9g Uieskes -Jonsa) with Atti Ojanpera up for Finland owner Paul Lindregen. 8/1 Tand Tuff (9m Jarvsofaks -Gott Turfa) rallied for second with J-O Persson the trainer/driver. 73/1 Pireus (10g Turo ) was third.

Four year olds contested the Prix d’Epinay (purse €37,000, 32850 meters, 12 starters) and the 1.15.2kr timed winner was 7.6/1 Eucalyptus du Mont (4g Sam Bourbon -Qualinda du Donjon) reined by Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Yves Boireau and owner Guillauime Macaire. 15/1 Epson d’Ariane (4m Uppercut du Rib ) took third for J-M Bazire. This winner rallied impressively for the victory and could be one to watch going forward.

The Prix de Plestin-les-Greves (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart, 17 starters) went to 3.4/1 Business Class (7f Love You -Perle d’Avril) clocked in 1.12.1kr for J. Ph. Monclin, trainer J.M. Monclin and Ecurie des Charmes. 8.6/1 Bachar (7m Prodigious -Princesse Victoire) took second for Emmanuel Allare, also trainer. 7/1 Banco de l’Iton (7g Magnificent Rodney ) and pilot Eric Raffin rallied for third,

The final Grand Prix de Paris lineup for Sunday numbers 14 as follows:

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 400 000€

European Trotting Masters Series 2018

14 Engaged are below with driver/ trainer:

Captain Sparrow, G. Gelormini, Luc Roelens

Diablo du Noyer, Wm. Bigeon driver and trainer

Apollon de Kacy, M.Mottier, J. Westholm

Cash Gamble, F.Nivard, P. Billard

Call Me Keeper, B. Goop, D. Reden

Best of Jets, T. LeBeller, J.M. Beaudouin

Briac Dark, A. Abrivard, Th. Duvaldestin

Carat Williams, D. Thomain, S. Guarato

Ave Avis, Frederic Darondel, J-M Bazire

Bilibili, A. Abrivard, L.C. Abrivard

Django Riff, Y. Lebourgeois, P. Allaire

Akim du Cap Vert, Franck Anne driver and trainer

Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire driver and trainer

Bird Parker, J. Ph. Monclin, P. Allaire

