Cleangame and Vertige de Chenu win features

07:58 AM 07 Nov 2019 NZDT
Cleangame,Harness racing
Cleangame
LeTrot photo
Today’s 12th harness racing leg of the Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (Gr. III, purse 85,000€, 3000 meters distance handicap, 14 starters) at Nantes and it went to the 4/10 favorite and 50-meter handicapped Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner J-M Rancoule.
 
Cleangame won for the 30 th time in 47 career starts now for 1,130,220€ earned for his career and may well be among the top five trotteurs currently racing. 7.3/1 Cocktail Desbois (7g Coktail Jet) was second for Eric Raffin and 7.3/1 Dorgos du Guez (6g Romcock de Guez) was third for Nicolas Bazire and trainer JMB, this one handicapped 25 meters. 21/1 Clarck Sotho (7g Oiseau de Feux) was fourth after his 25- meter penalty, reined by Guillaume Martin. 56/1 Brelan du Vivier completed the top five with Matthieu Abrivard aboard.
 
This race was the day’s Quinte+ event and 1242 winning tickets were each worth 622.00€. 8,168,000€ was wagered on the race with 3,828,477€ of that being in the Q+ pool.
 
The November 5 (Tuesday) Paris-Vincennes feature was the Prix Medusa (purse 52,000€, 3525 meters distance handicap, 12 starters) and it brought about the second start off a long layoff by the 25-meter handicapped Belina Josselyn (8f Love You-Lezira Josselyn). Off at 2.7/1 she finished sixth timed in 1.15.1kr for Romain Congard. The race winner was the 1.5/1 favorite Contree d’Erable (7f Prince Gede - Soiree d’Erable) with Cl. Thomain up for trainer J,P. Thomain, timed in 1.15.2kr. This one recorded her 14 th career win in 52 starts now for 290,140€ earned. 7.2/1 Big Boss (8g Qualmio de Vandel) and 8.5/1 Atoll Danover (9g Land Danover) completed the top three.
 

Contree d’Erable
 
The November 4 (Monday) Vincennes card was a good one and began with the Prix de Lesparre (purse 59,000€, 2700 meters, 13 starters) that saw 6.4/1 Fashion Queen (4f Ready Cash-Usenza) reach the line first with Eric Raffin up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owned J-M Tessier. Race time was 1.14kr as the Queen bested 9/10 favorite Fairplay d’Urzy (6m Ready Cash-Romane d’Urzy) reined by trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 3.7/1 Éclair du Mirel (5m Orlando Vici) took third money with Matthieu Abrivard up. 28/1 Eride Luduis and 8.7/1 Electra Jet completed the top five. This was the Quinte+ race of that day and the exact order top five payoff was 529.40€ paid to 521 ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 2,9021,395€ and 6,287,000€ was wagered on all wagering pools in this race.
 

Fashion Queen
 
The Prix d’Arcachon (purse 67,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 10 starters) saw even-money odds Colonel (7g Goetmals Wood-Royale Star) score timed in 1.11.3kr for Nicolas Bazire. Ecurie des Charmes owns and Jean-Michel Bazire trains the now 15-time winner in 63 career starts for life earnings of 432,700€.
7.6/1 Classic Haufor (7m Jag de Bellouet) was second for Christian Bigeon, his breeder/owner/trainer/driver. The 35/1 stablemate Costa Haufor (7f Saphir d’Haufor) was second handled by Damien Bonne for trainer/owner Christian Bigeon. 2.3/1 Super Fez (8m Love You) was fourth for reinsman Jean Michel Bazire ahead of 8.4/1 Nancy America (8f Revenue) reined by Yoann Lebourgeois.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

