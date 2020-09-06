Cleangame dominates Prix d'Ete

Cleangame (8g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell), off at 2/10 odds, and reined by his harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire, was an easy 1.11.2kr timed winner of the Gr. II International Prix d’Ete (purse 145,000€, 2700 meters).

This was Cleangame’s 36th career win in 56 starts now for 1,447,320€ and he is currently one of the top older campaigners in France. J.M. Rancoule owns Cleangame. 12/1 Tony Gio (8m Varenne -Ilaria Jet) rallied late to earn second for Eric Raffin, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl, also owner of Face Time Bourbon.

Third today was 5.1/1 Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet -Likely Jet) for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Ecurie Hunter Valley. Alcoy (6m Ready Cash -Divann), off at 11/1, finished fourth for Christophe Martens and Ceke Farm BVBA.

Cleangame

The Gr. II Prix de Basly (monte, purse 85,000€, 2175 meters, seven three year olds) completed today’s groupe level action and it went to 4.2/1 odds Heros de Fleur (3m Ludo de Castelle-Rue Chance Folle) with Eric Raffin in the irons. Frederic Prat is the owner/trainer of this now four time career winner for life earnings of 108,190€. Race time was 1.13.4kr. 5.2/1 odds Hytte du Terroir (3f Boccador de Simm ) took second money for Alexandre Abrivard and third was 13/1 Hispanien (3m Magnificent Rodney ) for Anthony Barrier.

Heros de Fleur

The exceptional trotting action continued this day in the USA and CA. An abundance of top-level winners caught my attention and I hope yours too.

Captain Corey 2yotc by Googoo Gaagaa 1:53.3f $253,000 PASS Final

Flawless Country (by Southwind Frank) 2yotf PASS Final 1:54.3f

Ready For Moni (by Ready Cash) 1:52.1s in the Goodtimes at Mohawk



Atlanta (by Chapter Seven ) 1:50.4s in C$560,000 Canadian Trotting Classic at Mohawk

Tomorrow the trots continue at Jagersro and is worth our attention as the Svenskt Derby is on tap.

LeTrot, PMU, Jagersro, Woodbine Mohawk, Pocono Downs files/photos