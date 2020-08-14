Day At The Track

Cleangame notches 35th career win

10:36 AM 14 Aug 2020 NZST
Cleangame, harness racing
Cleangame and trainer/driver J-M Bazire winning the Grand Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère
LeTrot photo

Cleangame (8g Ouregon de Celland-Red Bell), off as the 9/10 favorite, reined by trainer Jean Michel Bazire took this day’s featured Gr. II International Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (also the Prix d’Europe) at Enghien.

Raced over 2875 meters voltstart for a purse of 110,000€ Cleangame won for the 35th time in his legendary career for 1,382,070€ earned. Race time today was 1.14.5kr off a slow rated tempo. 1.2/1 odds Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) was two lengths back second for pilot David Thomain, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie des Charmes. 16/1 Tony Gio (8m Varenne-Ilaria Jet) took third for Eric Raffin, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl, four lengths off the winner. 28/1 Carat Williams (8m Prodigious-Miss Williams) was fourth for Matthieu Abrivard and fifth home was 50/1 Bel Avis (9g Ganymede-Gloria Maris) with Nicolas Bazire aboard.

Cleangame

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-08-12/7502/5

Interesting fast-class races are ahead on August 15 at Paris-Vincennes that includes four Gr. II events:

  • Prix Guy Deloison (85,000€ purse, 2700 meters, European)

  • Prix Herve Ceran-Maillard (monte, 85,000€ purse, 2175 meters)

  • Prix Pierre Plazen (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, European)

  • Prix Jockey (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters)

The prior day the Grand Prix de la Ville de Nice (purse 46,000€, 2925 meters, European) takes place at Cagnes sur Mer.

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

