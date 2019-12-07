Cleangame takes GNT Finale

Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) took this week’s finale of the Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf series at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes.

Off at 1.4/1 from post 15 this J-M Bazire trainee was handled by Eric Raffin for Ecurie J-M Rancoule as he recorded his 30th victory in 47 starts now for 1,130,220€ earned.

The Gr. II finale carried a purse of 130,000€and was race raced over 2850 meters with the winner handicapped 50 meters. He was clocked in 1.11.5kr over 2900 meters and drew off late after a mighty surge to the front.

The 28/1 Eclat de Gloire (5g Tiego d’Etang ) was second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia. The 17/1 Calska de Guex (7f Pomerol de Laumac) took third for trainer Bazire and reinsman David Thomain. 74/1 Belle Louis Mabon and 79/1 Baron du Bourg completed the top five and set up the exact order Q+ payoff of 141,910.80€ earned by 12 winning ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 5,749,916€ and over 10,942,000€ was wagered on the GNT finale race alone. The series top point winner Elvis Madrik was eighth in the finale.

Watch the replay by clicking here.

Next year’s GNT schedule is shown below.

Calendar 2020

Mercredi 4 mars - Amiens

Mercredi 25 mars - Marseille-Borély

Mercredi 8 avril - Lyon-Parilly

Mercredi 22 avril - Toulouse

Mercredi 20 mai - Le Croisé-Laroche

Mercredi 3 juin - Laval

Mercredi 17 juin - Maure-de-Bretagne

Mercredi 5 août - Saint-Malo

Mecredi 2 septembre - Châtelaillon-La Rochelle

Mercredi 23 septembre - Lisieux

Mercredi 14 octobre - Angers

Mercredi 4 novembre - Nantes

Mercredi 18 novembre - Mauquenchy

Dimanche 6 décembre - Paris-Vincennes (Finale)

The GNT undercard included finales of the LeTrot Regions Open for three, four and five year olds, each Gr. III events. The five year olds raced for an 80,000€ purse and 17/1 Echo de Chanlecy scored in 1.14.6kr over 2850 meters. Tony LeBeller teamed the five year old gelded son Quinoa du Gers to the victory over 5/10 favorite Earl Simon (5m Prodigious ) and driver Franck Ouvrie.

The three year old division went for 70,000€ and 3.3/1 Gimy du Pommereux (3m Coktail Jet) won in 1.16kr over the 2850 meter distance with Matthieu Abrivard up. Sylvain Roger trains this one for breeder/owner Noel Lolic. 2.3/1 Golden Visais (3m Repeat Love ) was second for Franck Ouvrie.

The four year old 80,000€ division was also raced over 2850 meters with the 1.14kr score to 8/10 favorite Fifty Black (4m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) and teamster Anthony Barrier for trainer Gregory Thorel. It was the winner’s sixth win in 14 career starts.

Ahead this Sunday at Vincennes is the second “B” with the Prix du Boubonnais raced over 2850 meters for 110,000€. 18 starters included Bold Eagle with Eric Raffin up for Sebastien Guarato. Guarato will have four at the start also including the veteran mare Billie de Montfort. J-M Bazire will start five and he will drive Belina Josselyn.

On Saturday is the Prix Octave Douesnel for four year olds with the superb Guarato trainee Face Time Bourbon at the start, with Bjorn Goop named to drive.