Day At The Track

Cleangame wins Grand Prix du Consell Municipal

03:03 PM 06 Jul 2020 NZST
Jean Michel Bazire, harness racing
Jean Michel Bazire trains and drives Cleangame

Cleangame (8g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) gamely held on to win Vichy’s Grand Prix du Conseil Municipal (International, purse 90,000€, 2950 meters distance handicap) clocked in 1.11.0kr. He was off as the 5/10 favorite and overcame a 25-meter handicap to win for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner J.M. Rancoule.

Racing with shoes on Cleangame won for the 34th time in his racing career for 1,292,070€ earned and indicated he may be back among the top performers in France.

The 9/1 odds Bugsy Malone (9g Ready Cash-Night Captain) was a tough second as he also overcame the 25 meter penalty and raced wide throughout for reinsman Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Philippe Alllaire. 5.9/1 Eclat de Gloire (6h Tiego d’Etang) was placed third through the dq of Etonnant. Bazire stablemates Dreambreaker and Bel Avis were placed fourth and fifth.

Repaly - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-07-04/0305/1

Cleangame over Bugsy Malone

the stretch battle

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 
