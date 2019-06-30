Clegs des Champs Gr. III Winner at Vincennes

June 28, 2019 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes harness racing featured Gr. III Prix Paul Delanoe (monte, 2850 meters, 90,000€ purse, European starters) went to 1.13.2kr timed and 9/10 favorite Clegs des Champs (7g Kegs du Cloc -Prosepine) with David Thomain in the irons.

Thierry Raffegeau trains the J.Y. Roze owned gelding that won for the 16th time in 30 career starts.

His life earnings are now 680,580€.

15/1 Vertige de Chenu (10g Lynx de Bellouet ) was second with Eric Raffin up for trainer J.M. Baudouin.

37/1 Al Capone Jet (9g Jag de Bellouet ) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois, 7.6/1 Daida de Vandell and 61/1 Baron du Goutier completed the top five.

On the undercard was the Quinte+ Prix Eva (purse 45,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) that went to 32/1 Vipera Killer G (5f Varenne -Uakland) in rein to Eric Raffin. Vincent Lacroix trains the winner for Scuderia Fioredigio. This mare now has career earnings of 105,398€.

5.6/1 Zoe Grif Italia (4f Ready Cash -One Dream Grif) rallied for second with J-M Bazire her pilot and trainer.

2.9/1 Hillary Queen (5f Quick Wood ) took third for Robin Bakker and trainer Paul Hagoort.

4.8/1 Feerie Wood and 19/1 Voyage d’Amour rounded out the exact order top five that paid 49,019.60€ to seven holders of winning 2€ Quinte+ tickets.

The Q+ pool was 3,437,733€ and 7,060,000€ was wagered on the race (all betting options).

Vipera Killer

Also on today’s card was the Prix Nemausa (purse 45,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 12 starters) and the 1.1/1 favorite Norton Commander (5m Gift Kronos -Push The Button) was victorious, teamed with trainer Conrad Lugauer.

This 1.10.9kr timed winner increased his life earnings to 105,219€ with the victory.

18/1 Emphasis Turbo (5m Jet Fortuna ) was second for Franck Nivard and 36/1 Fakir de Mahey (4m Reve de Baylev ) was third with Yoann Lebourgeois aboard.

8.5/1 Inspector Bros finished eighth and 2.9/1 Follow Me was sixth in the competitive field.

Norton Commander

Thomas H. Hicks