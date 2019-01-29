Gr.II Prix Jacques Andrieu at Vincennes

January 27, 2019 - The Prix d’Amerique harness racing program is incomplete without a groupe level monte contest and Sunday’s Gr. II Prix RMC (“Jacques Andrieu”) was just that as 13 International starters raced 2850 meters for the 100,000€ purse.

The 1.3/1 favorite Clegs des Champs (7g Legs du Clos -Prosperine) scored for jockey David Thomain, trainer Thierry Raffegeau and owner J-Y Roze.

It was the winner’s 12th life win in 24 outings now for 469,080€ earned.

2.2/1 Mindyourvalue WF (6m Hovding Lavec -Mind Your Manners) held close for second handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Robert Bergh.

30/1 Shadow Gar (8f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar) closed for a distant third with Mathieu Mottier up for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Pietro Gubellini.

11/1 Julio de Luxe (10g Juliano Star ) took the fourth check for jockey Alexandre Abrivard.

Clegs des Champs

David Thomain

The Prix de Meadowlands drew a good field of four year old mares (purse 47,000€, 2850 meters, 14 European four year old females) with 11/1 Feria Dibah (4f Goetmals Wood -Vanille du Noyer) the nose winner timed in 1.14kr and reined by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ch. Von Bae, the mare’s third career win in 18 outings.

Factice Montaval (4f Power Jet -Tombola) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and third went to Flure Merite (4f Un Mec d’Heripre ) reined by Franck Nivard for Franck Leblanc.

USA Hambletonian Society executives were on hand to present the Meadowlands Trophy (John Campbell, Moira Fanning) along with Propulsion’s breeder Elizabeth Caldwell of Cane Run Farm.

Prix de Meadowlands photo finish

The day’s finale was the monte Prix Tidalium Pelo (purse 50,000€, 2850 meters, 16 participants with their apprentice jockeys).

These races are always exciting and this one went to 3/2 favorite Argan du Loulay (9g Jam Pridem) with Mlle.

Emeline Desmigneux aboard for trainer Ph. Richard, also the owner.

Race time was 1.14.8kr.

Second was 18/1 Baron du Bourg (8g Lilium Madrik) with Mlle. Oceane Briand in the irons, with third to 11/1 Art d’Erable (9g Coktail Jet) with Victor Saussaye the jockey.

Quite a race day it was on Sunday with one of the most exciting and competitive Prix d’Amerique events I have seen. Back for the 2020 edition!!!

Thomas H. Hicks