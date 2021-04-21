Day At The Track

Clinical Caviart Luca wins feature

02:30 PM 21 Apr 2021 NZST
Caviart Luca, harness racing
Caviart Luca in prior win
Lisa Photo
Caviart Luca won the Yonkers Raceway conditioned harness racing feature on Apr. 20 with a textbook final quarter first-up sweep.
 
George Brennan was unable to win the early pace duel with the gelding and dropped him into third. He sat there through splits of :26.4 and :55.4 set by Runrunjimmydunn N (Scott Zeron) but pulled out approaching three-quarters and advanced quickly.
 
Caviart Luca reached the leader's sulky as they completed the third panel in 1:24.2 and edged out an advantage as the field headed down the lane. Pocket-sitter Fizzing N took his shot in the final eighth (Jim Marohn Jr.), and Flying Finn N slid up the rail late, but Caviart Luca consolidated the 1:53 victory under mild urging. Flying Finn N got up for second, and Fizzing N was third.
 
CAVIART LUCA REPLAY
 
 
Caviart Luca's 200th lifetime start resulted in his 44th win. The 10-year-old by Somebeachsomewhere has now earned more than $1,060,000. Ron Burke trains and co-owns via his Burke Racing Stable LLC of Fredericktown with Weaver Bruscemi LLC of Canonsburg and Phillip Collura of Mountain Top.
 
Also on the card, Australian import Galante A took his fourth straight win in the second in a new life's mark of 1:52.1. The six-year-old Art Major gelding was driven by Scott Zeron and trained by Shaun Vallee of Jackson who co-owners with John Moderack of Manchester (NJ).
 
In the sixth, Springfield and New York Sires Stakes Final placed Town Gossip got off the schneid in 2021 with a three-quarter length win in a new lifetime best 1:54.3. Joe Bongiorno drove the three-year-old American Ideal gelding for trainer Jennifer Bongiorno and owner Robert Weinstein of Bellmore.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
