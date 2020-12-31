Closing-day feature to Lady's Dude

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 30, 2020 -- Lady's Dude opened a sizable lead in the stretch, allowing him to score under wraps in Wednesday's $16,200 Open Handicap Trot at The Meadows, the track's closing-day harness racing feature.

Lady's Dude had the opportunity to drop in third before the quarter, but Tony Hall elected to keep the 9-year-old Victory Sam-Lady's Star gelding marching to the point.

It proved a wise choice, as Lady's Dude cruised home in 1:54.4, 3/4 lengths better than Jeffery P, who rallied inside. Maewegonow finished third.

Ron Burke trains Lady's Dude, who won for the 51st time and lifted his lifetime bankroll to $854,090, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Johnny Yoder.

It was one of four victories for Hall on the 13-race card.

Lady's Dude

The Meadows kicks off its 2021 live racing season Wednesday, Jan. 6, first post 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association