Features on Argos night at Woodbine

TORONTO, December 15, 2017 - An exciting harness racing Friday night at Woodbine Racetrack, which included a visit from the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts, saw Cloud Diva and L A Delight capture the feature races.

An overflow field of 12 sophomore pacing fillies clashed in the $17,000 second leg of the Niagara Series.

Cloud Diva was a half length short in her first leg division, but was more than four-lengths better than the rest in Friday's second leg.

Driven by Louis Philippe Roy, Cloud Diva left from post-seven and was put in play early. The Richard Moreau trainee was parked around the first-turn, as Teachers Vet made the lead from post-ten to hang up a :27.4 quarter.

Cloud Diva grinded along and cleared to the lead in the second-quarter, where she got a nice-breather by reaching the half in :58. Roy and his charge would pick up the tempo :28 in the third-quarter, as Manhattan Again came first up from third.

In the stretch, Cloud Diva scooted away from her rivals to win in 1:55. Traffic Jam edged out Manhattan Again for second, while Lyonsprincessruby was fourth.

Owned by Robert Leblanc, Cloud Diva is two for 15 this season and three for 22 overall. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere had raced all-season for trainer Tony Alagna before being shipped up to the Moreau barn to compete in the Niagara.

A $2 win ticket on Cloud Diva returned $4.80.

Cloud Diva

The final of the Niagara Series for three-year-old pacing fillies (Non-Winners of $60,000 lifetime as of October 31, 2017) will take place on Boxing Day (December 26).

Also on Friday, L A Delight doubled up by capturing the $30,000 Mares Preferred in 1:51.4.

Driven by Trevor Henry, L A Delight was fired to the front from post-six in a field of six and never looked back. The Bob McIntosh student posted fractions of :27, :55.3 and 1:23.2, before pacing home in :28.2 to win by a length.

Ms Mac N Cheese nosed out Witch Dali for second, which snapped a streak of five consecutive top-two finishes for Witch Dali.

A daughter of Bettors Delight , L A Delight has now won three of her last four starts to improve to three for 16 this season. The four-year-old needed some time before finding the winner's circle in 2017, but is now rolling and has earned $138,900 this season to bring her career earnings to well over $1.6 million.

L A Delight is owned by Robert McIntosh Stables Inc, C S X Stables and Al McIntosh Holdings Inc. She paid $2.60 to win.

L A Delight

Woodbine was proud to host the Toronto Argonauts and Grey Cup trophy on Friday evening. Many members of the Argonauts were on hand and had the opportunity to meet some of the equine athletes and racing participants in the paddock.

Matt Black, defensive back for the Argos, was a guest on Woodbine Racing Live, while several other players had the chance to go in the starting gate and get up close with the Standardbreds.

The Argonauts enjoyed dinner in the Woodbine Club and had the opportunity to make a special presentation in the winner's circle to three-year-old trotting colt Kameran Hanover, who captured the evening's sixth-race.

Kameran Hanover

Live racing resumes Saturday evening at Woodbine. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie