Club Menangle - The Lazarus package

Lazarus just prior to his departure to North America for racing

In response to the devastating impact of Covid-19 on health and economic activity in Australia and New Zealand, Club Menangle previously announced a revised Covid-19 fee structure for Lazarus in 2020 harness racing breeding season..

Club Menangle announced the reduction in his 2020 service fee to $8,000. An added incentive, for those who booked last year, his 2020 service fee will be $6,000.

Club Menangle’s Chairman, Robert Marshall has announced a further initiative aimed at assisting breeders in Australia and New Zealand, given the serious impact Covid-19 is having on economic activity and confidence.

Mr Marshall has indicated Club Menangle will offer a two-stage payment arrangement for the stallion’s service fee for the forthcoming breeding season.

“The Club recognises breeders will be challenged by the current economic circumstances”, Mr Marshall said.

Mr Marshall added “Club Menangle is a true not for profit and while our principal responsibility is to Club members, we recognise the part we play in the industry”.

The new announcement is aimed at structuring the payment fee for Lazarus for the 2020 breeding season in a manner which smooths out the payment arrangements over two financial years.

“I am pleased to announce that my Board has agreed to the payment terms being $2,000 on 40-day positive test and the remainder at 1 September in 2021” Mr Marshall said. This will apply whether the fee is at $8,000 or the $6,000 fee for 2020.

It appears the difficulties confronting Lazarus during his 2019 season down-under are resolving and Cub Menangle and Yirribee Stud are looking forward to his return in spring. This year Lazarus will be able to shuttle to Australia direct and will not be required to quarantine in New Zealand.

Lazarus after winning the Interdominion Final (Ashlea Brennan Photo)

Club Menangle Chief Executive, Mr Bruce Christison has been working closely with Mr Duncan Taylor of Taylor Made Stallions, the North American owners on the initiatives for the forthcoming breeding season.

“The Club appreciates the excellent working relationship we have with the team at Taylor Made Stallions”, Mr Christison said. Our two entities are focussed on providing Lazarus every opportunity to prove he is one of the greatest standardbred stallions of our generation.

We look forward to welcoming Lazarus home to Yirribee Stud.

Club Menangle