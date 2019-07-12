Clyde Hirt Pace for 2-year-old fillies run

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, July 11, 2019-Yonkers Raceway Thursday evening (July 11th) hosted the soggy $153,900 New York Sire Stakes Clyde Hirt Pace for 2-year-old harness racing fillies.

Four races comprised the event.

The opening ($37,950) division saw a pole-pocketed The Fun Marshall (Scott Zeron, $11) pick off 3-10 favorite Fashion Hill (Tyler Buter) by a head in a maiden-breaking 1:55.4. That latter led at every interval (:28, 57.2, 1:27)...save for the last one. Hen Party (Yannick Gingras) was a best-of-the-rest third.

For second choice The Fun Marshall, a daughter of So Surreal co-owned by (trainer) Richie Silverman, Mary Kinsey Arnold, Edward McEnery & Michael Gluckman, it was that first win in three seasonal/career starts. The exacta paid $19, with triple and superfecta wagering cancelled due to a short (five-horse) field.

"She beat a nice horse," Zeron said. "She needed a trip to do it, but she's a handy filly."

The next/final divisions went consecutively, each at $38,650.

Merga Hanover (Gingras, $5.70)-from post position No. 2-retook from Racine Bell (Jason Bartlett), then held that one at bay by a length (:29, :58.4, 1:27.4, 1:56.2).

So Rude (Brian Sears) was a first-up third as the 7-5 choice, while Roll with Angel (Zeron) was fourth.

For second choice Merga Hanover, an American Ideal miss trained by Ron Burke for co-owner Thomas & Scott Dillon, Joe Sbrocco and W J Donovan, it was her second win in as many season/life tries. The exacta paid $51, the triple returned $125.50 and the superfecta paid $889.

"She didn't do anything fancy, but she did get around the track very well," Gingras said. I think she could be a Grand Circuit filly."

The third sire stakes event was a tour de slop for Galleria Gal (Buter, $8.80).

Vaulting past her six inside rivals at the outset, she was never a loser here (:29.1, :59, 1:27.2, 1:55.4). The final margin was 4½ lengths.

Rare Jimstone (Bartlett) was a loose pocket second, with 13-10 fave Coconut Beach (Marcus Miller) a non-threatening third.

For second choice Galleria Gal, a daughter of Art Major co-owned by Theresa Donnelly & Fernando Amesti and trained by John Berger, it was her first win in three season/life tries. The exzacta paid $25.20, with the triple returning $81.50 (superfecta not offered-start of Pick 5).

The statebred finale had Cash Roll (Zeron, $3.40) have to work for the lead, but few issues thereafter.



Cash Roll --Mike Lizzi Photo

From post No. 7, she was too tough (:28.3, :58.4, 1:27.3, life-best 1:56), widening to whip first leader Jackie's Express (George Brennan) by 4¼ lengths. Third went to Turnthefrownaround (Dexter Dunn), with Hidden Cove (Miller) fourth.

For Cash Roll, a Roll with Joe ma'am trained by Richard Ringler for owner Louis Palumbo, she's started out 3-for-3. The exacta paid $36.20, the triple returned $133.50 and the superfecta paid $349.50.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Tuesday night (July 16th), with the $156,600 Hugh Grant Trot for 2-year-old fillies.

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million. For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.

by FRANK DRUCKER

Publicity Director, Empire City @ Yonkers Raceway