Cobra Bleu returns victorious

November 3, 2017 - Well regarded Cobra Bleu (5m Fortuna Fant-Nuit Irisee) returned in victory today at Le Croise Laroche, winning the harness racing Grand Prix du Nord 5Ans (purse €40,000, 2825 meters distance handicap, 10 starters) clocked in 1.15.3kr. Pierre Vercruysse drove Cobra Bleu, one that he also trains, for breeder/owner Nathalie Chepdelaine. The 2/5 favorite overcame a 25 meter handicap, and after catching his rivals, staged a four wide move to the lead with a lap remaining, to defeat 7/1 Chic (5f Look de Star -Marine du Hausey), Franck Nivard up, and 10/1 Coeur de Loup (5g Jet Fortuna -Otra Luna) reined by trainer Philippe Deaugeard. Cobra Bleu scored his second 2017 win in only three starts and now has 10 career victories for €442,640 earned.

Cobra Bleu is one to watch at the Vincennes Winter Meet. He has shown up before, placing second last Christmas day in the Criterium Continental and he won Gr. II events such as the Prix Phaeton and Prix Ephrem Houel, also in 2016.

Evening racing this day at Paris-Vincennes was highlighted by the Quinte+ Prix Barbara (purse €48,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 starters) that resulted in a 1.13.3kr timed victory by 43/1 Agi de Crenes (7g Joyou d’Amour -Ovation de Crennes) reined by J.P. Maillard. 8.2/1 Atout de Gainaut (7g Gazouillis ) was next for Eric Raffin and third was 4.7/1 Aquero de Soudes (7g Dahir de Prelong ) for Alain Laurent.

Monday the Paris-Vincennes afternoon program will be worth tracking with its three Gr. II events and other meaningful contests.

PRIX REYNOLDS 120 000€ Groupe II - Monté - 2 175m - International

PRIX REINE DU CORTA 120 000€ Groupe II - Attelé - 2 175m – 3yo females

PRIX ABEL BASSIGNY 120 000€ Groupe II - Attelé - 2 175m -3yo males

Well respected Tornado Bello (monte), three year old fillies Electra Jet, Elegantissime, Erming d’Oliverie and three year old colts Express Jet, Espoir Prestance, Eridan and Ecu Pierji will be at the start.

Thomas H. Hicks