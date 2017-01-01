Bazire, Eric Raffin & Guarato win '16 Titles

10:59 AM 02 Jan 2017 NZDT
Sebastien Guarato

Le Trot Photo

January 1, 2016 - The Grand Prix de Bougogne undercard this New Years Day proved to be a menu of exciting harness racing, particularly the victories of Colonel and Coeur Baroque.

Colonel (5m Goetmals Wood-Royale Star) won today’s Prix de Crescerons (purse €70,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 entrants) at Vincennes timed in 1.12.4kr for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire. Ecurie Charmes is owner/breeder of the 3.2/1 odds winner. 5.8/1 Coach Franbleu (5g Prince d’Espace-Olydra) was a close second for Loic Guinoiseau  and trainer Franck Leblanc. 11.8/1 Calin de Morge (5g Ozio Royal-Paradise Princess) was a narrowly beaten third for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer David Haon and owner HD Trot. 1.9/1 Citrus Atout (5g Look de Star-Ire du Ciel) was fourth for driver Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Sebastien Guarato.

The Prix du Crosse-Laroche (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) resulted in a 54.3/1 upset victory by Amour du Loop (7g Lilium Macrik-Parodie Gin) for trainer/owner/driver Franck Anne clocked in 1.14.5kr on evenly rated fractions. 16.1/1 Agitateur (7g Password-Jeune Image) was a rallying second for owner/trainer/driver Arnaud Desmottes. Third went to 6.7/1 Vancouver Keryvon (8g Joker de Rozoy-Jelica Keryvon) reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Ch. A. Mary and Stall Aalegra Racing Club

Coeur Baroque (5g Offshore Dream-Joie Baroque) captured the Prix d’Angouleme (purse €90,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) for Damien Bonne, trainer Thierry Raffegeau and owner J.Y. Roze. The winner, off at 13.8/1 odds, was clocked in a sharp 111.3 (1.08.2 at 1500 to go; 1.09.6kr at the 1000; 1.11.6kr with 500 remaining). 9/1 Diadora BR (6f Ken Warkentin-Bauxite) was second with Christophe Martens up for Belgium’s Ceke Farm BVBA and trainer Vincent Martens. Third was 2.4/1 Trinity Zet (6f SJ’s Photo-Kleo Zet) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden.

The 2016 sulky and jockey (monte) dash winning titles were determined with Jean-Michel Bazire winning 255 sulky verdicts for 6,963,625€ purse earnings. Frank Nivard and Eric Raffin were next with 217 and 169 wins respectively. Nivard’s charges earned 7,495,905€ On the monte side Eric Raffin won 74 times for €3,058,820, leading Alexandre Abrivard and Yoann Lebourgeois with 60 and 53 victories respectively. The leading trainer was Sebastien Guarato with 25 groupe wins, six of those being Gr I contests. Nine of the groupe wins (four Gr. I) were earned by Bold Eagle.

