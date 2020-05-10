Cokstile wins Algot Scotts Minne at Aby

Cokstile (7m Quite Easy -Joystile- Coktail Jet ) scored in today’s harness racing Algot Scotts Minne, Aby’s V75 Gold Division (purse 29,271€, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters), from post 10, and clocked in 1.09.8kr.

Christoffer Eriksson teamed the Ro Spagnulo trainee to his first 2020 victory in only two starts, and this was his 19th career win in 46 starts.

His career earnings now total 4,919,358€.

Santese SRL of Italy owns this Norwegian bred performer, created by breeder Per Erik Hagen.

Cokstile was off at 4.6/1 odds and bested 1.7/1 Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi -Sybaris Hanover- Cantab Hall ) for reinsman/trainer Johan Untersteiner with third to 1.4/1 favorite Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort- And Arifant ) reined by Bjorn Goop.

Billie was buried on the pegs until it was too late to close positively in the passing lane.

Son Of God (6g Pastor Stephen ) was fourth at 9/1 odds for Orjan Kihlstrom.

Cokstile earned, with this victory, a 2020 Elitloppet invitation.

He joins Chief Orlando, Vivid Wise As, Makethemark, Looking Superb, Missle Hill, Tae Kwon Deo, Attraversiamo and Elian Web as the march continues toward the 16 Elite race starters.

Cokstile

Replay - https://www.atg.se/video/archive/489105477313/vinnare_2020-05-09_6_10

Racing returns to France on May 11th with the first action at Vichy.

We expect to see Bold Eagle and Face Time Bourbon back on the racetrack in the weeks ahead.

Late Saturday, officials in Sweden set Alessandro Gocciadoro free from training and driving restrictions following a whipping violation by an assistant trainer a week ago.

Gocciadoro was then in Italy.

Reportedly he will continue a stable operation in Sweden.

Today his two entrants were reined by Federico Esposito.

Thomas H. Hicks