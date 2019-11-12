Mattii finale at Montegiorgio

November 10, 2019 - Cokstile (6m Quite Easy -Joystile- Coktail Jet ) won his elimination and then won the harness racing Mattii finale in record time 1.10.4kr on the 806 meter Montegiorgio course with Antonio DiNardo at the lines.

The purse was 154,000€ in the finale that was raced over 1600 meters autostart.

Arazi Boko (12g Varenne -Laura Kemp- Express Ride ) was a game second for Alessandro Gocciadoro and third was the rallying Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) handled by Gabriele Gelormini.

The eliminations (batterias) went to Pantera del Pino (10f Turbo Sunbd -Desire’ del Pino) in the A batteria (Pascia’Lest) timed in 1.11.2kr for Rene Legati, a narrow victory over Vanesia EK (5f Exploit Caf ) reined by Pietro Gubellini.

Pocahontas Diamant (8f Look de Star ) was third for Alessandro Gocciadoro and fourth was Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore ) with Gabriele Gelormini up.

The batterias were raced over 1600 meters autostart for 12,100€ purses.

Batteria B was named the Moni Maker and the 1.10.8kr victory went to Cokstile and driver DiNardo.

Vesna (5f Libeccio Grif ) was second for Rene Legati and Visa As (5f Varenne ) was third for Gocciadoro.

The Batteria C “Dryade des Bois” saw veteran Arazi Boko (12g Varenne ) score by six lengths timed in 1.11.2kr for Gocciadoro, with Orion Tilly (8g Clerk Magistrate -Intra Tilly- Super Arnie ) second and third was Von Wise As (5m Muscle Massive -Desert Flower K) for Andrea Guzzinati.

Later in the card was the PR Mack Grace Consolation (purse 15,400€, 1600 meters) that saw Vincent SM (5n CCs Chuckie T -Nikata Yank SM) score in 1.11.3kr for Mario Minopoli Jr.

Unno Del Duomo (6m Ganymede -Irma del Duomo) was second for Antonio Greppi and MT Insider (9m Offshore Dream ) was third.

On the same program was the GP San Paolo (purse 40,040€, 1600 meters autostart) and that 1.11.2kr timed victory was earned by Zilath (4m Maharajah -Only LB- Conway Hall ) reined by Guzzinati.

A length back was Zefiro d’Ete (4m Majo l’Amore ) and third went to Zarrezza (4m Ready Cash ).

Thomas H. Hicks