Cokstile wins PR Costa Azzurra

September 20, 2020

Cokstile (7m Quite Easy -Joystile-Coktail Jet) easily took the 220,000€ purse PR Costa Azzurra at Torino raced over the 1600 meter autostart sprint distance.

Race time was 1.11.2kr for the Antonio Di Nardo harness racing reined performer.

Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif -May Glade Font SM-Yankee Glide) was two lengths back second for Roberto Vecchione with Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM-Zebu) five lengths further back third handled by Alessandro Gocciadoro.

The winning pedigree follows

Gaet, Ippodromo Torino files/photos