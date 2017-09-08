Colin DeFilippi joins 2000-win club

Harness racing driver Colin DeFilippi notched up his 2000th winner at Addington tonight behind Izmok, a horse he part owns and who he trains in partnership with his wife Julie.

Colin started his driving career in 1974 and racked up 11 wins in his first season of driving, with his first win coming on Brother Eden at Greymouth on the 23 October 1974. He has been stacking up the wins ever since with his best season being in 2006 which provided him with 121 wins and culminated with him winning the New Zealand drivers championship that year.

Colin has won most of the big group races in New Zealand during his career with notable wins being a New Zealand Cup with Kyms Girl, an Auckland Cup with Burlington Burtie and two Rowe Cups with So Long Eden and Stent.

An inductee in both the New Zealand Trotting Hall of Fame and Addington Harness Hall of Fame, DeFilippi was also associated with the champion pacer Courage Under Fire who won six Australasian Derbies with DeFilippi doing the driving.

Five other drivers have reached the 2000 win milestone in New Zealand, with Tony Herlihy, Maurice McKendry, Dexter Dunn, David Butcher and Ricky May all achieving more than 2000 wins in their driving careers.

Tonight, Izmok was way too good for his opposition winning comfortably by one and a half lengths in a 2-01.7 mile rate for the 1950m mobile event.

Izmok giving Colin De Filippi his 2000th win.