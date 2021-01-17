Day At The Track

Colonel and Inoubliable win in the snow

10:58 AM 17 Jan 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Colonel, Harness racing
Colonel winning in snowy conditions
LeTrot photo

The Gr. III Prix du Forez (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters for 7-11 year olds) saw 5.7/1 Colonel (9g Goetmals Wood-Royale Star) rally to harness racing victory for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecurie des Charmes.

This was the 17th career win for Colonel that now sports life earnings of 568,080€.

2.3/1 Eclat de Gloire (7g Teigo d’Etang) held second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia.

Third home was Et Voila de Muze (7g Royal Dream) ahead of 6.3/1 Be One des Thirons (10g Roi du Cog) and 70/1 Blues d’Ourville (10g Password).


Colonel

Three year olds fillies contested the Gr. II Prix Gelinotte (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) in the Vincennes snow and 2/1 odds Inoubliable (3f Prodigious-Dream Life-Royal Dream) rallied in the lane to score for Jean Philippe Dubois timed in 1.16.3kr. Philippe Moulin trains this filly for Dubois’ Ecurie Victoria Dreams to her third straight victory now for 85,410€ earned. 93/1 Idylle A Vie (3f Ready Cash-Vie A Deux) was second for Alexis Charadame at the lines for trainer Philippe Billard. Third was 45/1 Ideale du Chene (3f Bird Parker) ahead of 68/1 Iseult Flower (3f Nahar de Beval) and 12/1 Isla Bonita (3f Love You).


Inoubliable

LeTrot files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

'Driver Of The Year' wins 4 at The Big M
17-Jan-2021 20:01 PM NZDT
Action Uncle named Ohio Horse of the Year
17-Jan-2021 20:01 PM NZDT
$60,000 Total Pick 5 Pool guarantee
17-Jan-2021 15:01 PM NZDT
GD Western Joe dominant winning Open Pace
17-Jan-2021 14:01 PM NZDT
Tall Dark Stranger is Horse of the Year
17-Jan-2021 11:01 AM NZDT
Dexter Dunn awarded 2020 driver of the year
17-Jan-2021 11:01 AM NZDT
Calabrese wins AHDC Trot
17-Jan-2021 09:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News