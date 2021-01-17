Colonel and Inoubliable win in the snow

The Gr. III Prix du Forez (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters for 7-11 year olds) saw 5.7/1 Colonel (9g Goetmals Wood -Royale Star) rally to harness racing victory for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecurie des Charmes.

This was the 17th career win for Colonel that now sports life earnings of 568,080€.

2.3/1 Eclat de Gloire (7g Teigo d’Etang ) held second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia.

Third home was Et Voila de Muze (7g Royal Dream ) ahead of 6.3/1 Be One des Thirons (10g Roi du Cog ) and 70/1 Blues d’Ourville (10g Password ).



Colonel

Three year olds fillies contested the Gr. II Prix Gelinotte (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) in the Vincennes snow and 2/1 odds Inoubliable (3f Prodigious -Dream Life-Royal Dream) rallied in the lane to score for Jean Philippe Dubois timed in 1.16.3kr. Philippe Moulin trains this filly for Dubois’ Ecurie Victoria Dreams to her third straight victory now for 85,410€ earned. 93/1 Idylle A Vie (3f Ready Cash -Vie A Deux) was second for Alexis Charadame at the lines for trainer Philippe Billard. Third was 45/1 Ideale du Chene (3f Bird Parker ) ahead of 68/1 Iseult Flower (3f Nahar de Beval) and 12/1 Isla Bonita (3f Love You ).



Inoubliable

LeTrot files/photos