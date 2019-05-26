Colonel wins Quinte+Prix de L’Oblisque

The 5/10 favorite Colonel (7g Goetmals Wood -Royale Star) took today’s Quinte+Prix de L’Oblisque (purse 64,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 14 starters) timed in 1.12.6kr and reined by harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire for Ecurie des Charmes.

The 13 time winner in 55 career starts won his second straight and increased his life earnings to 371,950€.

The 10/1 Class de Loriol (7f Ready Cash ) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, ahead of 39/1 Valfleury (10g Memphis du Rib ) driven by Clement Duvaldestin. 12/1 Tinamo Jet and 4.2/1 Nancy America completed the top five and that set up an 871.40€ payoff for 982 winning 2€ ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 3,963,000€ and the total of all wagering pools on the Q+ race exceeded 8,265,000€

The Prix du Rhone (purse 63,000€, 2150 meters autostart) produced and unexpected result when 2.3/1 Dostoievski and rival 3.3/1 Exit Money crossed the wire first and were both disqualified.



Diademe Atout wins on double dq--LeTrot photo

That created a victory for 41/1 Diademe Atout (6m Timoko -La Lagune) handled by Christophe Martens for trainer Vincent Martens and Ecurie Olmenhof, the owner. Race time was 1.12.8kr. 13/1 Digne et Droit (6m The Best Madrik) was placed second with Tony LeBeller aboard and placed third was 11/1 Coumba Kuky (7f Matador de Vrie) handled by her trainer Gabriel Angel Pou Pou.