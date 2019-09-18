Colt become Ohio Triple Crown winner

Delaware, OH - Action Uncle rewrote the harness racing record book in winning the second division of the Ohio Breeders Championship for freshman colt trotters in Tuesday action at the Delaware County Fair.

The Uncle Peter colt established a new stake, track and world's record with his 1:54 victory over Big Box Hanover (Dan Noble) and Count On Barney (Kurt Sugg).

Driver Brett Miller sent the eventual winner to the top of the field before the opening quarter in :28 and controlled the remaining quarters in :56 4/5 and 1:25 3/5.

Action Uncle is trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr., who won for the 101st time at Delaware, for owner and breeder Kenneth A. Sommer Trust.

The bay colt became an Ohio "Triple Crown Winner" as a result of his previous wins in the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Sire Stakes Final.

Action Uncle's seasonal earnings jumped to $225,575 with his third seasonal win.

It's Academic gained a bit of redemption in winning the first $58,550 division. The Uncle Peter colt broke in his last start, the $300,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final, but he behaved himself at Delaware to score in a then stakes record 1:55 2/5.

When the field of seven was sent on their way, Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. sent Exhibit Class after the early lead with Buxton (Brett Miller) and It's Academic sitting second and third respectively.

Chris Page tipped the eventual winner off the rail and past Exhibit Class before the three-quarter mile pole and cruised to a 2 1/4 length win over Buxton.

It's Academic is trained by Ron Burke and is owned by Burke Racing Stable, W Donovan, Joe Sbrocco and Hatfield Stable. He now has six wins in 8 starts.

Wednesday's racing will feature 21 races, including the 49th Jugette. The card will feature a pair of guaranteed pool Pick 4s.

Post time is 1:00 PM.

For results, entries and program information, please visit littlebrownjug.com.