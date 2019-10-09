Colt's gun Victoria Cup draw

Three days ago Colt Thirty One wasn’t in most Victoria Cup markets, now he’s a clear favourite.

Trainer-driver Grant Dixon surprised many by opting to make the trip to Victoria with Queensland’s pin-up pacer and it’s been an inspired move after drawing the pole.

Colt Thirty One was an $11 shot Monday morning, into $8 later that day when Dixon confirmed the trip and is now $3.50 outright favourite with the Aussie TAB.

The five-year-old will go into the race just second-up since winning the Group 1 Blacks A Fake at Albion Park in July. He was beaten as a $1.15 favourite first-up at Albion Park last Saturday night, albeit in an unsuitably run 1660m scamper.

Colt Thirty One, who won the Victoria Derby at Melton at three, has the gate speed to try and hold the front from the pole or sit on the most likely leader, Cash N Flow (gate two).

Cash N Flow, who led throughout in the shorter 1720m Smoken Sprint and went within a whisker of Melton track record last week, looms as a major player again from barrier two. He’s sure to burn out in search of the lead again and is $3.80.

Gun NSW freelance driver Todd McCarthy is expected to partner Cash N Flow ahead of stablemate Alta Orlando, who is out of the draw and will start from gate 12.

Their other stablemate, Bling It On, who won a Hunter Cup at Melton before injury, retirement and now a comeback, will have a cosy trip from inside the back row (gate eight), but may need luck to see daylight when it matters. He’s third pick at $4.60.

“It’s a good draw for him. He loves being coiled-up and he picks up speed so quickly when he gets a crack at them. I’m happy,” driver Luke McCarthy said.

Victoria’s best pacer San Carlo’s luckless run of big race barriers continued with gate six, which saw him ease from $5 to $8.50 with TAB.

Another Victorian star, Cruz Bromac, faces a huge task from the back row (gate 11) and is out from $5 to $11.

VICTORIA CUP DRAW

2240m, Melton, Saturday night

Front row

Colt Thirty One $3.50 Cash N Flow $3.80 Tam Major $13 Buster Brady $17 Code Black $21 San Carlo $8.50 Wrappers Delight $71

Back row

Bling It On $4.60 Shadow Sax $21 Cant Refuse (emerg, $151) Cruz Bromac $11 My Kiwi Mate $51 Alta Orlando $12