Comeback looms near for Lumineer

Exciting colt Lumineer is back on track, winning a trial at Terang on Sunday as trainer Ange McDowall plans for the 2017 Australian Pacing Gold champ’s racetrack return.

Lumineer hasn’t raced since the VHRSC Victoria Derby Final in January where he suffered his first ever defeat at start No.9 but will trial at Tabcorp Park Melton next Tuesday and is likely to target TAB Breeders Crown riches next month.

“He’s come through his trial well,” McDowall said.

“He seems bright in himself. He needed the run. It is going to be a real ask to go straight into the Breeders Crown heats competing against the smart group of three-year-old boys we have this year.”

McDowall said Tuesday’s trial would answer some questions regarding Lumineer’s immediate plans, and added the son of Sportswriter would carry some new gear.

“We’ll make a few gear changes for this trial. As always he has a new trick every time he goes around,” she said.

Lumineer has won over $207,000 in stakemoney.

This year’s TAB Breeders Crown three-year-old pacing boys’ division is one of the slickest on record, with the likes of Ignatius, Poster Boy, Ride High, Colt Thirty One, Konan, Pats Delight, Bonus Play and Master Moonlite among the line-up.