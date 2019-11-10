Comet streaks to third straight win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The original Halley's Comet is a short-period comet visible from Earth every 75-76 years.

Good thing for fans of Hallie's Comet the harness racing horse, that he wins with a lot more regularity than that.

The Ron Burke-trained Hallie's Comet, a 5-year-old gelded son of Roddy's Bags Again -Joyanna, won his third straight start (the first came at Pocono Downs), scoring Saturday night at the Meadowlands in the track's featured $22,500 conditioned pace.

Upon arrival at the Big M on Oct. 26, Hallie's Comet pulled off a gigantic upset at odds of 44-1 facing non-winners of $15,000, this time around, facing better non-winners of $20,000 types, the result was the same, while the payoff was not.

Hallie's Comet was away fifth in the field of six as 2-1 second choice New Talent, who made the top just after the quarter, led the way at the half in :55.3. Hallie's Comet was off the rail a tad before the halfway point and was towing even-money favorite Hayden Hanover into the race.

'Comet' continued to gain on the leader and was on even terms with New Talent when they turned for home. That's when Hallie's Comet took off through the stretch, leaving both New Talent and Hayden Hanover in his wake. Hallie's Comet hit the finish 2Â½-lengths clear of Hayden Hanover with Vega Star N closing for third.

The winner was driven by Yannick Gingras and returned $8.00 to his backers as the third choice in the wagering. He's now won 14 of 94 lifetime starts and earned $239,961 for owners Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi.

A LITTLE MORE: Tim Tetrick had the hot hands among the drivers, winning four on the card. Dexter Dunn followed up his four-winner Friday with a three-score Saturday. ... Rich Mattei, who did the commentary on TVG for the Big M, gave out the $74.55 Pick-5 cold. ... Chalk players got to have their fun as seven post-time favorites visited the winner's circle. ... All-source handle on the 13-race card totaled $2,157,207. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.