Day At The Track

Commerce Commission alleges price-fixing

01:46 PM 17 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
rsz_harness-racing_generic_legs.jpg

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against horse transporters the International Racecourse Transport New Zealand Partnership (IRT), claiming price-fixing.

The commission alleges that an agreement between IRT NZ and a competitor to set retail prices amounted to cartel conduct in breach of the Commerce Act.

The allegations involve fixing prices, controlling and maintaining retail prices that are quoted and charged, and the size of discounts given for airfreight services.

Read the full story here at Stuff

 

by Bonnie Flaws

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Liberty Bell Series underway
17-Oct-2019 13:10 PM NZDT
Upset victory for Gillie The Kid
17-Oct-2019 12:10 PM NZDT
Tony Hall good for seven wins
17-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
Southwind Farms yearling videos
17-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
Sloppy track can't deter Jimmy Taggart, Jr.
17-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
Yearlings available to view at Hanover
17-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
A Priceless trip to the Breeders Crown
17-Oct-2019 08:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News