Commerce Commission alleges price-fixing

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against horse transporters the International Racecourse Transport New Zealand Partnership (IRT), claiming price-fixing.

The commission alleges that an agreement between IRT NZ and a competitor to set retail prices amounted to cartel conduct in breach of the Commerce Act.

The allegations involve fixing prices, controlling and maintaining retail prices that are quoted and charged, and the size of discounts given for airfreight services.

by Bonnie Flaws

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ