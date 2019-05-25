Competitive field faces off in feature

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - A deeply competitive field will face off Saturday evening in the featured harness racing event at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The 10-dash Saturday card gets underway at 6 P.M. with the $2,900 preferred pace hitting the track in race 9. Mick Dundee has rail control in the top class for owner-trainer-driver Don MacNeill of New Haven. The homebred son of Aahm Canadian Now has been knocking on the door the past few weeks in the preferred ranks but has yet to find the winner's circle. Last week's winner, Euchred, has post 6 and rides a two-race win streak into Saturday for trainer-driver David Dowling. Revenant has yet to miss the top three this season as the son of If I Can Dream will look for his first preferred victory with Adam Merner supplying the drive.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac sees a possibility for any one of the six entries to hit the wire first and will defer to Mick Dundee's post position advantage.

"This one appears to be wide open so the tote board might be your best friend," MacIsaac said. "There's a possibility of some early mayhem up front so if Mick Dundee can sit and stalk all the way and exploit that good late kick he could get it all."

Also in the deep field are Half Cut (Driven by Mark Bradley), Adkins Hanover (Corey MacPherson) and Rose Run Quest (Marc Campbell).

Sodwana Bay was dominant in 2018 in the Open Mares Pace and showed more of the same last week in her seasonal debut. She will contest the $2,800 Fillies and Mares Open in race 7 of the program for trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau and owners Wayne MacRae of Fall River, N.S., and Howmac Farms Ltd., of North Wiltshire. The daughter of No Pan Intended has been assigned the outside post in the field of six. Other top entries include Innocent Kiss (Merner) and Prettyndangerous (Dowling).

Trainer Jackie Matheson will be the special guest on Inside Track with host Peter MacPhee. The interview segment will air at 5:35pm on the live Red Shores broadcast

Check out www.Redshores.ca for race programs and more.

May 26, 2019

Island Stakes Season Commences Sunday At Red Shores Summerside

SUMMERSIDE, PE - Magical Mistress was nothing short of superb last year and will look to remain perfect in the first Island stakes engagement of the season Sunday afternoon at Red Shores at the Summerside Raceway.

Sunday's program kicks off at 1 P.M. featuring a trio of divisions of the Ruby Chappell Memorial Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies as well as three divisions of the Bob Dewar Memorial Stakes for sophomore pacing colts.

Magical Mistress headlines her Chappell division in race 7 with Adam Merner back at the controls for trainer Stephen Gass and new owners Donald MacRae of Vernon Bridge and Allard Racing of Quebec. The daughter of Camystic has drawn post 3 in the $8,100 class as she looks to expand on her 12-race undefeated streak put together as a two-year-old in 2018.

The program commences with a Chappell division in race 1 with Ma Rebelle selected as the one to beat from post 2. The daughter of Ameripan Gigolo has already recorded a 1:59.1 victory this season for trainer-driver Marc Campbell and owners Larry and Kathy Chappell of Marshfield.

Arc Light has similar prospects in the other $8,100 Chappell division in race 5 as she leaves from post 2 as the morning line favourite for trainer-driver Campbell. The daughter of Camystic was a 1:59.2 victor in her latest start for owner Grayland Farm of Pugwash, N.S.

Bob Dewar Memorial action starts off in race 3 with a pair of champions colliding. Last season's Maritime Breeder's Futurity champion Red Dirt Boomer leaves from post 1 for trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau and owner Daniel Ross of Belfast. Atlantic Breeder's Crown champion Notorious has post 5 in the same split with Campbell in the bike for owners Shirley Symes of Springhill, N.S., and Darryl and Gordon MacLean of Winsloe.

The second Dewar division is later on the card in race 9 with a $8,100 pot at stake. Carlisimo won the first Maritime stakes event of the season in the Dawn Bremner Memorial in New Brunswick. The son of Shadow Play must contend with the far outside at post 7 with Campbell at the helm for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.

The final Dewar split has A Grand Terror favoured to win the lion's share of the $8,100 purse for trainer-driver Barrieau and owners Wayne MacRae of Nova Scotia and Robert Tilley and Lester Mott of New Brunswick. The Camystic pacer will leave from post 1 in the field of eight entries.

Driver David Dowling will be special guest on Inside Track with host Rocky Schurman. The interview segment will air at 12:35pm on the live Red Shores broadcast

For more information go to www.Redshores.ca.

By Nicholas Oakes

For Red Shores