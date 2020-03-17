Concussion care and reducing risks

Guelph, ON Mar. 16, 2020 - Gone are the days of ‘get right back on that horse’ and with good reason. Bouncing your brain around and then bouncing right back into action can put an athlete at serious risk. Anytime a concussion is suspected all activity should stop and the person should be sent to a medical doctor.

According to a 2017 federal survey commissioned by the Public Health Agency of Canada, 97% of participants considered concussions an important health problem. The survey also revealed, only 51% knew where to get information on avoiding a concussion.

Anyone who has suffered a concussion will be able to tell you how important it is that your friends, family and coach have this vital information and can recognize the signs.

Kristyn Englert, Academic Coordinator. Equine Programs, Ridgetown Campus University of Guelph talks about her accident and how it has effected her life permanently because she did not deal with it immediately.