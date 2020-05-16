Confederation Cup Goes Virtual on COSA TV

May 15, 2020 -- This was to the be the weekend of the Confederation Cup final at Flamboro Downs but due to COVID-19 the race has been pushed back to later in the harness racing season.

To mark the event, COSA TV will present a Confederation Cup edition of its Facebook Live show this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. Ken Warkentin and Ken Middleton - two of the best announcers in the business, who started their careers at Flamboro Downs - will join Greg Blanchard for the broadcast.

The Confederation Cup was the brainchild of the legendary Charles Juravinski who built the half-mile oval in the mid 1970's and many of harness racing's greatest pacers have competed in that time. Governor Skipper, driven by John Chapman, was the winner of the inaugural edition in 1977.

Sunday's show will also feature a virtual Camluck Classic race featuring eight of the greatest past champions. The Farm Games team, headed by Ryan Clements, has developed the simulated race which will be aired live during the broadcast.

The star studded field will include:

Cam Fella - Pat Crowe

Matts Scooter - Mike Lachance

Somebeachsomewhere - Paul MacDonell

Art Major - John Campbell

American Ideal - Mark MacDonald

Abercrombie - Glen Garnsey

On The Road Again - Buddy Gilmour

Jate Lobell - Mark Omara

Viewers can submit questions ahead of time or during the show on the COSA TV Facebook page where they will also have the chance to play along with virtual trivia and take part in poll questions. In addition to the COSA TV Facebook page, the show can be seen by visiting the Standardbred Canada website.

Greg Blanchard