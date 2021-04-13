Day At The Track

Confederation Cup canceled

01:32 PM 13 Apr 2021 NZST
Confederation Cup, harness racing
The Confederation Cup trophy
Hannah Beckett Photo

Officials at harness racing circuit Flamboro Downs today (Apr. 12) announced the cancellation of the 2021 Confederation Cup due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The race for four-year-old pacers was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 23. This will mark the second consecutive year the Confederation Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19. 
 
All nomination fees and sustaining payments submitted for this year’s Confederation Cup will be refunded. 
 
Live harness racing is currently suspended at Flamboro Downs and all tracks across Ontario due to the provincewide stay-at-home order. 

Officials with Flamboro indicated that they are currently in discussions to add an invitational for four-year-olds at Georgian Downs during its summer meet.

From Standardbred Canada

